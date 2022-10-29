Onuachu on course for all-time scorer record

Paul Onuachu is very much on course to reach the all-time goals record at Belgian club Genk. The 28-year-old Super Eagles striker has so far netted 76 goals in 123 appearances to make him the fourth highest all-time scorer for the table-topping Belgian club. This season, he has scored eight goals in his last five appearances for the club. He will be expected to his tally tonight when Genk do battle with KV Mechelen. Onuachu will shoot to third on the goals chart should he score two more goals to overtake Tanzania skipper Ally Samat- ta, who has scored 77 goals in 2 0 0 appearances. Wesley Sonk has 80 goals in 117 games for Genk, while the all- time top scorer is Jelle Vossen, who scored 105 goals in 248 appearances for the Belgian club.
Related Articles
EPL: Maja brace boosts Fulham’s survival bid
*Aubameyang hits hat-trick as Arsenal beat Leeds *Man Utd drop points at West Brom, Neto stunner sinks Saints Josh Maja marked his first start for Fulham with a brace as the Cottagers boosted their Premier League survival hopes with a deserved victory at Everton. The visitors were by far the better side in the first […]
US businessman, John Textor, completes Lyon takeover
Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas said on Tuesday a deal had been struck for US businessman John Textor to complete a takeover of the seven-time French champions. Eagle Football Holdings, a sports investment vehicle controlled by Crystal Palace shareholder Textor, is set to acquire a majority stake in the Ligue 1 club. “We agreed, […]
Liverpool goalkeeper, Alisson Becker’s, father drowns in Brazil
Father of Liverpool’s shot-stopper, Alisson Becker, has reportedly drowned in a lake near his holiday home in Brazil. Jose Becker, who had been swimming at a dam on his property was reported missing to local police on Wednesday evening. The 53-year-old’s body was later discovered after a thorough search by the Cacapava do Sul […]
