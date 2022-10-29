Sports

Onuachu on course for all-time scorer record

Paul Onuachu is very much on course to reach the all-time goals record at Belgian club Genk. The 28-year-old Super Eagles striker has so far netted 76 goals in 123 appearances to make him the fourth highest all-time scorer for the table-topping Belgian club. This season, he has scored eight goals in his last five appearances for the club. He will be expected to his tally tonight when Genk do battle with KV Mechelen. Onuachu will shoot to third on the goals chart should he score two more goals to overtake Tanzania skipper Ally Samat- ta, who has scored 77 goals in 2 0 0 appearances. Wesley Sonk has 80 goals in 117 games for Genk, while the all- time top scorer is Jelle Vossen, who scored 105 goals in 248 appearances for the Belgian club.

 

