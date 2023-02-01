Sports

Onuachu set to join Southampton

Southampton are close to agreeing the £18.5million signing of 6ft 7ins Genk striker, Paul Onuachu. The deal for the 28-yearold, who had also been offered to Everton, is worth £15.8m plus add-ons. He will sign a threeand- a-half year contract, pending his medical once the financial details are in place. Speaking in December 2022, Onuachu insisted he was happy at Genk but refused to rule out a future move to the Premier League. ‘I score a lot, I like being here. But: if there is an interesting offer this winter or next summer, we will look at it together with Genk. Because I still dream of playing in a big league’, he told HLN.

Evert o n w e r e offered t h e chance to sign the striker after Saints’ initial offer was declined by Genk ahead of deadline day. The Toffees – who are currently sitting 19th in the Premier League table – are in desperate need of a goal-scorer but ultimately decided against Onuachu . Meanwhile, Goodison Park academy graduate Anthony Gordon was sold to Newcastle for £40m plus £5m in add-ons last week, handing Everton a hefty injection of cash before the close of the window.

 

Our Reporters

