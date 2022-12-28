Onuachu’s club sign ex-Flying Eagles star

Genk have agreed to pay 6.5 million euros to sign flying winger Yira Sor on a contract for four and half years from Czech champions Slavia Praha. According to HLN, this transfer fee is less than the eight million euros the Belgian club tabled for the fast winger in the summer. The report suggested that the transfer is almost completed and former Flying Eagles winger will soon fly into Belgium. Lightening-fast Sor will link up with Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu, who is spending his fourth season at Genk.
