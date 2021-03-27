Sports

Onuachu's injury-time goal puts icing on Eagles' AFCON qualification

What a dramatic turn of events! There must be more jubilation in Freetown, Sierra Leone than the Nigerian fans will have as towering Paul Onuachu rose above all other players to nod home a winner for the Super Eagles deep into the three minute added time.
The goal gives Nigeria a 1-0 win and gives Super Eagles an unassailable lead in the Group l qualifiers.
For Benin Republic, a draw would have seen them picking a ticket. Now they will have to slug it out with Sierra Leone on Tuesday in Conakry Guinea.
The win ends Nigeria’s winless run that had spanned 497 days since their defeat of Lesotho on 17 November 2019.
The Super Eagles can now extend their points’ haul to 14 when they host already eliminated Lesotho in Lagos on Tuesday.

