Onuigbo calls for coordinated action on climate change

The member representing Ikwuano/ Umuahia North and South, Hon. Sam Onuigbo, has called for coordinated action on climate change, saying a nexus exists between COVID-19 and climate change, as both spread across borders, communities and countries without restrictions. According to the lawmaker, both phenomena have caused the global community huge losses, calling for a coordinated action to deal with climate change. Speaking at a stakeholders meeting at the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), on “Climate Change in COVID-19 Era” Hon. Onuigbo, who is the sponsor of the Climate Change Bill, now an Act, said the conference was aimed at x-raying the significance of the document which he said had become a watershed in environmental management.

He expressed satisfaction that Nigeria was one of the few countries to pass the Climate Change Bill into law, calling for quick inauguration of the National Council on Climate Change so as to ensure that they run with the time provided in the Act. He said: “Climate Change has caused tremendous damage in the world and has led to security problems between farmers and herders. “It has statutorily made provisions for Directors on issues of Climate Change and has opened a lot of awareness for people to know about Climate Change.”

