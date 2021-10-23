Onumah hails Nduke’s robust representation in NASS

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of Sublime Industries Ltd., Mr. Kelvin Jombo Onumah, has commended a member of the House of Representatives, representing Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency of Abia State, Hon. Uko Ndukwe Nkole, for robust representation of his constituents in the National Assembly.

Onumah, the MD/CEO of Sublime Hotels and Sublime Luxury Homes, also commended Hon. Nkole for delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency.

The business mogul in a statement he issued to congratulate Hon. Nkole on his birthday, said the federal lawmaker has impacted his constituency positively in the last six years he has been representing Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency in the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

He specifically hailed Hon. Nkole’s goodwill, experience and relationships with other lawmakers, which has enabled him to attract an enviable number of projects in the area of housing, roads and bridges, among others, for the entire people of Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency from June 2019 till date.

“Hon. Nkole has been a good representative of the good people of Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives. He has used his goodwill and experience to facilitate the execution of many projects through several MDAs to her constituency. He has also encouraged genuinely concerned constituents to freely approach any of the executing agencies as provided to make further inquiries on any of the project.

“I can boldly attest to some of the laudable projects, Hon. Nkole attracted to his constituency, among which are; Nzuko Aro Women Wing Geriatric Center, Ugwuavor Arochukwu clan; Amuvi -Ututu -Ikot Okpora Road First Phase 2.3km linking Amuvi – Ututu with drainages; Ozu -Abam – Odonyi -Igwu Ozu River Failed section 1km Route F107 Asphaltic Overlay; Rehabilitation of failed Nmuri Bailey Bridge; Construction of Brand New Concrete Bridge at Nmuri Ohafia; Umuahia-Bende-OzuAbam-Ohafia Road and Elu -Ohafia-Amangwu (May-Ten Hotel) Asphaltic Road, Ohafia Elu section.

“It is also a thing of joy that work is ongoing at Arochukwu-Itu Road, Ohafia -Arochukwu Road and Ndi Ojiugwo – Igwu Ozu Abam washout and other washout locations – OzuAbam Town – FGC Ohafia Umuahia-Bende – Ozu Abam-Ohafia Road Route F107,” Onumah said.

Hon. Ndukwe, a native of Abam Onyereubi in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State, is representing Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency of Abia State in the Green Chamber under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Registered Town Planner, who was born on October 20, 1975, is alumnus of University of Nigeria, Nsuka, where he obtained a B.Sc in Marketing and had his Post Graduate Diploma at the Nigerian Institute of Town Planning.

Prior to his election into the House of Representatives, Ndukwe, a member of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, worked with the Federal Capital Territory Administration as a Town Planner in development control. He was also a member of the Adhoc Committee on Restoration of Abuja Master Plan and one-time Secretary of Presidential Committee on International Affairs

