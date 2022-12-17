Onung charges FG, tourism stakeholders on Abuja as MICE city

The National President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Nkereuwem Onung, has tasked the federal government and tourism stakeholders to work towards making the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, a Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Events (MICE) city. Onung gave this charge at the recently held 2022 Hotel Business Conference and Expo by the Hotel Owners Forum of Abuja (HOFA). He was commended by participants at the event for his charge and his painting of a global picture of the value chain of hospitality industry and how Nigeria must take advantage of the MICE business. His charge was; “Let us make Abuja a MICE city, to create a weekend in Abuja. The hospitality industry globally is one of the highest employers of labour. It is an industry that requires professionalism in service delivery, therefore, we all have a role to play in ensuring that the hotel business in Nigeria meets up with global standards and flourishes in the future. “We encourage the industry to further develop our M.I.C.E potential as it presents us with opportunities to network and contribute to topical issues while showcasing our products and services. “An event such as this provides the opportunity for stakeholders to come up with a blueprint that will help develop the industry. HOFA today has proven to us all that this is possible. I say kudos to them. “I nurse no doubt in my mind that participants would greatly benefit from shared insights and pragmatic experiences of the issues to be deliberated upon for a robust discussions and recommendations for a more positioned HOFA and the industry at large.” Onung, who congratulated the President of the Hotel Owners Forum Abuja, HOFA, Mrs. Funmi Kazeem, for staging such a timely event, with the theme; The future of hospitality in Nigeria: Challenges and opportunities, said; ‘‘it is apt and timely at this point, as the industry has indeed suffered numerous setbacks. “I am confident that we won’t come out of this event without pointing ourselves in the right direction.”
