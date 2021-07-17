Travel & Tourism

Onung emerges president of FTAN, pledges to serve with integrity

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

Nkereuwem Onung has been elected as the seventh president of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN). He emerged president of the body during the recently concluded 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the federation, which is the umbrella body for private sector tourism associations, held in Abuja. He recorded a landslide victory over his only contender for the coveted position, Otunba Ayo Olumoko. Onung, who was the former acting president of the federation, a position he assumed as the first deputy president following the death of the federation president, Alhaji Saleh Rabo, in April 16, is the chairman of the board of trustees of the Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) and also chairman of Remlord Tours and Transport Services. In his acceptable speech, he expressed appreciation to all the delegates and members of his progressive campaign team as well as the director general of his team, Alhaji Aliyu Badaki, for running an effective and issue – based campaign, which saw to his emergency.

He pledged a new era for the federation, saying that he would serve with integrity, focus and great vision, as he is poised to put the federation on the path of greatness. He also gave a pledge to run an all inconclusive government and engage with all the levels of governments and different stakeholders and allied sectors to put Nigerian tourism on the front burner. On the star event of the federation, Nigerian Tourism and Investment Forum and Exhibition (NTIFE), he said it will continued to be stage annually but with a different approach, which is aimed at sustainability of the forum.

Other officers that were elected into the executive council of FTAN include: First deputy president, Alhaji Badaki Aliyu, second deputy president, Susan Akporiaye, vice president, FCT, Alhaji Yunusa Mohammed, vice president – South – West, Kolade Tunde, vice president – South – East, Odunayo Ogunyemi, vice president – South – South Mrs. Justina Ovat, vice president – North – East, His Royal Highness, Eze Patrick Anyanwu, vice president – North – West, Ayodele Arokoyo and vice president – North – Central, John-Likita Best. Others are: Treasurer, Mrs. Funmi Kazeem, financial secretary, Mrs. Ime Udo, public relations officer (South), Wale Olapade, public relations officer (North), Glory Okon, membership secretary 1, Saheed Babatunde Lawal, membership secretary 2, Kayode Adeshola, membership secretary 3, Eugene Nwauzi and internal auditor, Comrade Okon Emmanuel.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Icon Hotels takes over Ibom Hotels and Golf Resorts

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

A new era is underway in Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort, the iconic hotel owned by Akwa Ibom State government, with the takeover of the management of the hotel by Icon Hotels and Resorts Nigeria, the Nigerian subsidiary of one of Africa’s hotel management companies, following its recent appointment by the state government. At the […]
Travel & Tourism

Owerri welcomes Swiss International Hotels and Resorts

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Swiss International Hotels and Resorts is set to expand its operations in Nigeria with the coming on board of Swiss International Beland in Owerri, the capital of Imo State.   With this new property, the international brand has increased its presence to four hotels in the country. The three already in operation are: Swiss International […]
Travel & Tourism

Bayelsa govt names Orugbani commissioner for culture and tourism

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Bayelsa State government has named Dr. Iti Orugbani, as its new Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, as reported by atqnews.com. Orugbani is Nembe-Bassambiri, Nembe Local Government Area of the state and is a dedicated teacher of note. He became his early education at Isaiah-ama, Oluasiri-Nembe; Nembe National Grammar School and Government Secondary School, Ogbia […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica