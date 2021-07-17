Onung emerges president of FTAN, pledges to serve with integrity

Nkereuwem Onung has been elected as the seventh president of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN). He emerged president of the body during the recently concluded 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the federation, which is the umbrella body for private sector tourism associations, held in Abuja. He recorded a landslide victory over his only contender for the coveted position, Otunba Ayo Olumoko. Onung, who was the former acting president of the federation, a position he assumed as the first deputy president following the death of the federation president, Alhaji Saleh Rabo, in April 16, is the chairman of the board of trustees of the Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) and also chairman of Remlord Tours and Transport Services. In his acceptable speech, he expressed appreciation to all the delegates and members of his progressive campaign team as well as the director general of his team, Alhaji Aliyu Badaki, for running an effective and issue – based campaign, which saw to his emergency.

He pledged a new era for the federation, saying that he would serve with integrity, focus and great vision, as he is poised to put the federation on the path of greatness. He also gave a pledge to run an all inconclusive government and engage with all the levels of governments and different stakeholders and allied sectors to put Nigerian tourism on the front burner. On the star event of the federation, Nigerian Tourism and Investment Forum and Exhibition (NTIFE), he said it will continued to be stage annually but with a different approach, which is aimed at sustainability of the forum.

Other officers that were elected into the executive council of FTAN include: First deputy president, Alhaji Badaki Aliyu, second deputy president, Susan Akporiaye, vice president, FCT, Alhaji Yunusa Mohammed, vice president – South – West, Kolade Tunde, vice president – South – East, Odunayo Ogunyemi, vice president – South – South Mrs. Justina Ovat, vice president – North – East, His Royal Highness, Eze Patrick Anyanwu, vice president – North – West, Ayodele Arokoyo and vice president – North – Central, John-Likita Best. Others are: Treasurer, Mrs. Funmi Kazeem, financial secretary, Mrs. Ime Udo, public relations officer (South), Wale Olapade, public relations officer (North), Glory Okon, membership secretary 1, Saheed Babatunde Lawal, membership secretary 2, Kayode Adeshola, membership secretary 3, Eugene Nwauzi and internal auditor, Comrade Okon Emmanuel.

