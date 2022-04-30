Onung: It’s time to have conversation on future of Nigerian tourism

The President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Nkereuwem Onung, was one of the guests at the recently held 5th Transport Tourism Summit and Expo 22, where he x-rayed the performance of the tourism sector, expressing displeasure over its under achieving status and failure of the government to play it role in developing and marketing the sector while calling for a national conversation to be held on tourism, the return of tourism and culture ministry and the Presidential Council on Tourism (PCT) among others.

‘‘Let me also emphasis and appreciate the fact that we are talking about the link between transportation and tourism. This link is very important because when we want to calculate the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of tourism we only look at travels and that is why sometimes we are told that they can’t give us a tourism ministry of our own. Because we did not see the contributions of tourism to the GDP and we have people who are doing events now because they think that tourism is not viable and so they begin to get into alliances with other departments of the economy.

That is why we would like to use this opportunity again to call on the federal government, our president, that it is time to reenact the Presidential Council on Tourism (PCT), where the president is the chairman, where you bring eight different ministries together, so that tourism would find focus in Nigeria. To me, as a sector, we are so dysfunctional and you can’t believe it that we even think that some of the agencies of the federal government are illegal because of laws and because of the 2013 Supreme Court judgement we are told that tourism resides in the states but we know that tourism should be a national phenomenon and that is the problem that we have. This country doesn’t have a tourism master plan and its tourism policies are outdated and that is why we are calling for a conversation. It is time for us to sit together.

It is the lowest hanging fruit for the development of our economy. Let me again commend ITPN because this event is actually a PPP event and you can believe it that if wasn’t the private sector handling it, it wouldn’t happen the fifth time. I can tell you that for a fact. All hope is not lost, this industry suffered the most in terms of the impact of COVID -19 because hotels were shut down for 12 months and the travel agents have no business because the airlines were not flying. Yet aviation managed to get something because of its role. This industry needs help and we are asking our sister, the Permanent Secretary, to take this back to the minister; what happened to our COVID-19 palliatives?

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...