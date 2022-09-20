Sports

Onuoha happy over standard of one day tennis meet

Posted on

Ikoyi Club’s Lady Captain, Chizoba Onuoha, has expressed joy over the standard exhibited at the oneday tennis friendly hosted by the club. Onuoha said she was delighted to see women displaying skills on the tennis courts of the elite club. “We gave a good account of ourselves.

 

It was very interesting and delightful to see good competition among ladies. It was a success story. “This is not about winning but the overall fun and excitement at the tennis courts. The women tennis players have demonstrated that we are also up to the task in the interesting game,” Onuoha said.

 

Chairman of the Ikoyi Club Tennis section, Akeem Mustafa, said he was happy with the standard exhibited by the women in the competition.” It would be recalled that Ikoyi Club Women team at the weekend defeated the Island Women Tennis Players Association team 7-3 in a one-day tennis friendly hosted by the elite club.

 

Two doubles and two singles matches were played with the Ikoyi Club team winning one doubles match and the two singles matches. The IWTPA team won one doubles match to secure three points in the interesting friendly which drew a large crowd at the tennis courts of the Ikoyi Club 1938.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

