Onwumere vows to tackle housing deficit in Nigeria with affordable homes

The Chairman of Property World Africa Network (PWAN Group), Dr. Augustine Onwumere has said that his company was prepared to reduce the prevailing housing deficit in the country to the barest minimum.

With its numerous modern estates in major cities in Nigeria and the African continent, PWAN Group is reputed as a single corporate entity with the largest land bank across the continent.

Dr Onwumere, who presides over more than 25 affiliates under the group, gave the assurance at the ground breaking ceremony of Max Assets Phase 1, Epe, Lagos, the group’s newest exquisite estate powered by PWAN Max Business Concerns.

The Group’s Chairman, however, added that his firm would work jointly with various governments and host communities to actualise the target.

“We are going to partner with government to get everything that we need here. We are already partnering with the community that sold the land to us, and we are not going to stop,” he said.

Prior to the groundbreaking exercise, the Chairman said: “It is by God’s grace, mercy and love that we are here; because this is an opportunity to witness the birth of a new estate and the birth of a new opportunity.

“What we are doing now has already been ordained by God; our own part is to fulfill the physical aspect. God has blessed the work on our hands that when you tell people about the plots you will sell. If you share the flyers or speak about the plots, people will answer and buy.”

Max Assets Phase 1 is strategically located along Epe-Ikorodu Expressway, just few minutes drive away from Lekki Free Trade Zone. It sits on an exceedingly dry land and arable rolling planes. Part of the attraction the location holds for prospective investors is the glimpse it offers into the rich cultural values of Epe people.

Besides, Max Assets is considered the toast of property investors considering its high chances of quick return on investment, cheap access to all parts of Lagos and easy passage for people travelling out of the state.

Franklin Nwaigwe, Business Development Manager of PWAN Max, who also spoke at the event, explained: “We all know that Epe is one of the fastest developing locations in Lagos State, so we thought deeply about it that a lot of infrastructure is coming to this place. We also noted that with its serene environment, and rich cultural values, many people will come to stay here; looking at a whole lot of things and notable social amenities.

“From the Free Trade Zone to the Lekki Deep Sea Port; and the Lekki International Airport that is five minutes drive away from this estate, to Dangote Refineries and a host of other facilities and industries in Epe.

“We just thought about it and said yes, for people to have a high return on their investments, Epe is the place they need to invest in.”

Max Assets is unique pilot project which offers prospective clients the chance to either buy plots and build to their tastes or own a two bedroom, three bedroom, terrace house and apartments in a serene country home with marvelous ambience in a state of the art exclusive estate.

“A plot of 300 square meters in Max Assets goes for one million naira, 600 square meters plot costs two million naira; and clients spread the amount over a period of six months outright price. There is also a 12-month installment plan. With just N50,000 initial deposit, anyone can just begin the journey into owning a home in Max Assets; and then follow up with installments,” Emmanuel Offo, one of the company’s Business Development Executives further said.

But that is not all. Prospective buyers also stand a chance of winning a Lexus Jeep 350 by just committing the N50,000 initial deposit which qualifies one for raffle draw scheduled to take place in six months.

The Project Manager, Baron Okwuosa, added: “We are also engaging mortgage banks for people to utilise and actualise their home ownership without stress. With this scheme, we have come full circles on our promise of land, housing and the means to make home ownership a reality. and we are targeting the low and middle income owners. In fact, our main aim is to develop building that costs below 10 million naira, be its bungalow, one bedroom, two bedroom apartment buildings and what have you.”

