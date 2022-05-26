Sports

Onwuzu like shines as CCC season ends in Lagos

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Chimezie Onwuzulike of Rising Stars Cricket Club at the weekend emerged with two awards at the just concluded 2021/2022 Club Cricket Committee League Division 1 with Ibeju Lekki Cricket Club emerging as the champions. Onwuzulike won the best outfielder and season’s MVP despite his club not winning the title. Ibadan Metropolitan Cricket Club (IMCC) clinched the Division Two trophy while Government College Ibadan Cricket Club (GCICC) and Island Titans Cricket Club emerging second in the Division One and Division Two respectively.

Ibeju Lekki dominated the individual awards with Sesan Adedeji winning the player for the month of April, while Rafiq Muhammad of LACC won for May. For the Division One League, Sulaimon Runsewe and Mustapha Yussuff of Ibeju-Lekki won best batter and best bowler, Ashmit Shrestha of Rising Stars Cricket Club won the best wicket keeper, Ridwan Abdulkareem of Ibeju Lekki Cricket Club 1 won the best young player, while 1004 Stars won best behavedteam of the season.

 

Our Reporters

