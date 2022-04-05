Sports

Onwuzurike completes sprints double at Stanford Invitational meet

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

A day after twice breaking the school 100m record, Udodi Onwuzurike ran a new personal season’s best of 20.38s in the 200m to successfully complete a sprint double at the Stanford Invitational at Cobb Track and Angell Field in California, the USA.

The 19-year-old Nigerian’s time of 20.38s is believed to be the fastest outdoor time in NCAA Division I this year, and only 0.05s off the 1978 Stanford record held by James Lofton.

 

Onwuzurike, who also broke the Stanford freshmen record of 20.93 by Isaiah Brandt-Sims from 2015, also nearly reached the Stanford Invite meet record of 20.33 by Washington’s Ja’Warren Hooker from 2001. In four collegiate meets – two indoor and two outdoor – Onwuzurike owns two school records (indoor 60 and outdoor 100), the No. 2 time in the outdoor 200m and No. 9 in the 4x100m.

 

 

In the latter, the Stanford team of Simon, Miles Zoltak, Karson Lippert, and Onwuzurike ran 40.10, Stanford’s fastest time in four years. He ran 10.07s in the 100m on Friday to set a new personal best and school record.

 

The time is the fourth fastest by an African man so far this year and sixth fastest in the world. His 200m time is the second fastest by an African so far after Liberia’s Joseph Fahnbulleh’s 20.22s run on April in Florida.

 

Onwuzurike is the fastest Nigerian over the 100 and 200m so far this year. He holds a 200m personal best of 20.21s which he ran to win the World U-20 gold in Nairobi, Kenya last year.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

NBBF postpones Extra- Ordinary Congress

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Nigeria Basketball Federation extra ordinary congress earlier slated for October 2nd, has been shifted by a week.   This comes on the heels of some Basketball stakeholders meeting with the Nigeria Olympic Committee and the ministry which led to insinuations over the authenticity of the NBBF constitution.   This has been put to bed […]
Sports

Villarreal humiliate Juventus to reach UCL quarters

Posted on Author Reporter

…as holders Chelsea beat Lille Villarreal reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League on Wednesday after humiliating Juventus 3-0 in Turin to go through 4-1 on aggregate. Penalties from Gerard Moreno and Arnaut Danjuma and Pau Torres’s tap-in in the final quarter of an hour were enough for Unai Emery’s well-organised side to see off […]
Sports

EPL: Arsenal gun down Hammers, Palace stun United

Posted on Author Reporter

*Wins for Everton, Leeds Eddie Nketiah’s late goal ensured Arsenal maintained their 100% Premier League start as they condemned West Ham to a second successive defeat. The Gunners largely controlled the early stages and went ahead with their first effort on goal when Alexandre Lacazette headed in from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s chipped cross. Despite Mikel Arteta’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica