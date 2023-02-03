Onyeali-Ikpe bags Banker of the Year Award

managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe has been presented the award of the Banker of the Year 2022 at the 14th Leadership Annual Conference and Awards. According to a statement, the event, organized by Leadership Media Group, publishers of Leadership newspapers, was chaired by the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, and featured a keynote address by Former Prime Minister, Republic of Kenya, Raila Odinga who spoke on the topic, “Credible Election and an Economy in Transition.” “The Leadership Media Group awards have, just by the integrity and consistency in upholding high values, become a major national event for the recognition of deserving local and international persons. “The founder of Leadership Media Group, Sam Nda Isaiah, believes strongly that the role of the media is to serve as the foremost moderator of public discourse and to be impartial yet impassioned. “I commend you all at the Leadership Media Group for striving to keep his legacy alive and continuing to follow the trail that he saw doggedly blazed during his accomplished life,” remarked, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, who doubled as the Special Guest of Honour at the event.

