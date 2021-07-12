News Top Stories

Onyeali-Ikpe’s 7-point Agenda: Building a future-ready Fidelity Bank

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

John C. Maxwell, an American author and speaker, is a widely acknowledged thought leader. Maxwell asserts in one of his most famous quotes, which encapsulates the true essence of leadership, “The pessimist complains about the wind. The optimist expects it to change.

The leader adjusts the sails.” Fidelity Bank CEO, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, is leading the financial institution through a significant evolution of business culture with the primary objective of improving operational efficiency and ecoanding market share.

 

Mrs. Onyeali-Ikpe is adjusting “the sails” to ensure that her colleagues at Fidelity Bank have the wind at their backs as they work toward common goals and individual successes.

 

Currently, Nneka has her sights fixed on positioning the bank as one of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions, which leverages automation and robotics to replace manual and repetitive processes. The global lockdown caused by Covid-19 was a messenger unlike any other, signaling that Nigeria’s traditional and over-the-counter banking systems are no longer viable.

 

Since assuming office on January 1, 2021, the bank’s first female CEO and MD has outlined a seven-point agenda to move the bank further in its quest to become a tier-1 bank that is  well-positioned to outlive the competition and serve well into the future.

 

Overview and timeline Fidelity Bank’s sevenpoint agenda focuses on brand architecture, brand building and refresh, talent development and transformation, product and service delivery, agility and performance discipline, digital transformation, and regulatory compliance. In accordance with this, here are the bank’s strategies for ensuring that it attains its objectives:

1.The bank intends to embark on an Innovation Drive through the implementation of new processes, techniques.

 

The bank is also executing fresh ideas to ensure continuous process improvement, reduce cost to serve, increase competitiveness, improve brand recognition and value, build new partnerships and relationships, drive turnover, and increase profitability.

2.Brand refresh with the aim to increase top-of-mind awareness of the Fidelity brand by external and internal stakeholders.

3.Workforce Transformation to create a future readily supported by a high performing and empowered workforce. This will be achieved by deepening the skills and competencies of staff across the bank, entrenching a culture of high performance, and embedding new ways of working in the bank.

 

So far, the commencement of capacity building training for staff and senior management training are some of the initiatives implemented.

 

  1. Service Excellence, which is intended to build brand loyalty through personalized and seamless customer experience delivery. This is already underway with the award-winning virtual assistant IVY.

 

This revolutionary chatbot handles simple tasks like account opening to complex tasks such as complaint resolution, bill payment  transferring users to a live agent, loans, fixed deposit applications, and answering random questions.

 

5.Digital Transformation involves an end-to-end digitization across all facets of the business. In line with this, the bank has launched a novel digital service —Pay Yourself —which revolutionised payday for salary earners and SMEs.

 

  1. Performance Discipline to ensure focus on strong fundamentals, asset quality, and strategic cost management. Initiatives already carried out in this regard include; –

 

The Policy Familiarization Program —a capacitybuilding project geared towards building a knowledgeable and versatile staff network/raising subject matter experts in all business areas that kicked off in March. -The One Culture Project, which was initiated to reinforce enabling behaviours and value systems towards fulfilling the bank’s goals – Project Alpha- aimed at helping the bank develop a robust and holistic learning and development framework for all staff.

 

  1. Accelerated Growth, which will drive aggressive market penetration and business diversification.

 

This will be achieved through deeper penetration in key retail markets. Other initiatives geared towards deepening growth include; accelerated play in the SME segment, renewal of institutional banking, and drive for transactionbased propositions in corporate banking.

 

With this seven pronged agenda, Fidelity Bank is well on its way to leading the sector while revolutionising Nigeria’s financial landscape

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

CAN: COVID-19, insecurity make crossover vigil needless in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Niger State has appealed to Christians in the state to cancel this year’s crossover night service, following incessant attacks by bandits and the upsurge in the Coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic. CAN Chairman in the state, Revd Mathias Ech-ioda told heads of blocs, local coordinators including youths and women […]
News

FG reels out stringent conditions to MDAs on 2021 budget submission

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

The Federal Government has proposed bilateral meetings between Budget Office of the Federation and budget officials of Ministries, Department and Agencies of government as new template for approving 2021 budget of MDAs.   This was as it warned that any Ministry , Department and Agency not yet on Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (1PPIS) […]
News

Esan Agenda hails Obaseki’s move to reposition Ambrose Alli varsity

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Convener of the pro-development group, Esan Agenda, Mr. Akhere Obozele, has hailed the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, for his administration’s sustained investment in the education sector and commitment to repositioning the Ambrose Alli University as the best tertiary institution in the country. Obozele, in a statement commended the governor for setting up a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica