Onyeama lauds Biden for appointing Nigerians into cabinet

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama has lauded appointment of three Nigerians into sensitive positions by the U.S. President-elect, Joe Biden.

Onyeama, who spoke at the weekend at Okpara Square, Enugu when he flagged off Public Service Works (PWS), a programme initiated by President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to empower youths in the country. said the appointments was an evidence that a good number of Nigerians abroad were doing well despite whatever contrary view anyone may have, stressing that the only thing Nigeria needed was good leadership.

He said: “Mr. Joe Biden, the in-coming US President, has three Nigerians in his new cabinet. It shows that Nigerians are thriving – doing well wherever they are. Nigerians should continue to demonstrate their talents wherever they go.

“Most of the black doctors, scientists, who are doing well abroad are Nigerians,” Onyeama, said, recalling that when he travelled to the Caribbean Island (Jamaica), he was pleasantly surprised to realize that one of the best hospitals in that country “is owned by a Nigerian, an indigene of Enugu State.

“It hurts me how Nigerian youths are being trafficked to other countries where they are seeking for greener pasture, where some of them die without getting the greener pasture, so, this empowerment is targeted at the young people of this country.

