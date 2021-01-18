News

Onyeama lauds Biden for appointing Nigerians into cabinet

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU Comment(0)

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama has lauded appointment of three Nigerians into sensitive positions by the U.S. President-elect, Joe Biden.

 

Onyeama, who spoke at the weekend at Okpara Square, Enugu when he flagged off Public Service Works (PWS), a programme initiated by President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to empower youths in the country. said the appointments was an evidence that a good number of Nigerians abroad were doing well despite whatever contrary view anyone may have, stressing that the only thing Nigeria needed was good leadership.

 

He said: “Mr. Joe Biden, the in-coming US President, has three Nigerians in his new cabinet. It shows that Nigerians are thriving – doing well wherever they are. Nigerians should continue to demonstrate their talents wherever they go.

 

“Most of the black doctors, scientists, who are doing well abroad are Nigerians,” Onyeama, said, recalling that when he travelled to the Caribbean Island (Jamaica), he was pleasantly surprised to realize that one of the best hospitals in that country “is owned by a Nigerian, an indigene of Enugu State.

 

“It hurts me how Nigerian youths are being trafficked to other countries where they are seeking for greener pasture, where some of them die without getting the greener pasture, so, this empowerment is targeted at the young people of this country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Obaseki appeals to International Community, FG to avert violence

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta BENIN

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday called on the Federal Government and the International Community to prevail on the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other opposition forces against acts capable of throwing the state and its people into violence.   He noted that the opposition groups have waged massive war and vicious propaganda designed […]
News

N/East elders to Buhari: Rejig national security architecture

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Our Reporter The Coalition of North East Elders for Peace and Development on Monday for the umpteenth time, made a passionate call to President Muhammadu Buhari, to rejig the nation’s security architecture. According  to the elders, a restructuring of the security architecture cannot be successful with the retention of the current Service Chiefs. Consequently, the […]
News

Obaseki’s victory, rejection of godfathers – PDP govs

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

…laud President, INEC, security operatives   Elected governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the reelection of Governor Godwin Obaseki for another term in office is rejection by Edo people of godfatherism and imposition of leaders by forces from outside the state.   The governors, in a statement by Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica