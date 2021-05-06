News

Onyeama lifts Enugu schools, donates educational materials

Author Kenneth Ofoma

As part of efforts to support education in his state, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, has donated educational materials worth millions of naira to public primary and secondary schools in Enugu State. Some of the items donated to three schools in each of the 17 local government areas of the state include 1,800 chairs and 1,800 desks.

Others were 1,000 school bags containing New Wave English and Mathematics textbooks, five exercise books; mathematicssetsandcashdonations to hire more teachers. Onyeama, while flagging off the exercise recently, said that the donation was done through his pet project ‘Kwusike Foundation’ in collaboration with a Chinese company, Huawel Technologies Company Limited. According to the minister, President Muhammadu Buhari’s youth empowerment programmes inspired him to embark on the exercise. He said it had become necessary to support Nigerians, especially those in the rural areas due to the bad shape of the economy.

Our Reporters

