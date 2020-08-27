Onyeama, Nwoye reconcile as Enugu APC inaugurates Mobilization Committee

There was jubilation yesterday in Enugu State as rift between Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama and the state’s Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Ben Nwoye was resolved with supporters of the Minister dissolving their parallel structure and returned to the party.

However, Nwoye yesterday inaugurated a 10-man Contact and Mobilization Committee headed by leader of the Minister’s group, Comrade Adolphus Ude with other members of the erstwhile faction, including pioneer woman leader, Mrs. Queen Nwankwo and secretary, Evaristus Asadu as members.

The creation of the Committee was part of terms of reconciliation and deliberate efforts to forge unity and carry stakeholders along ahead of 31st October, 2020 state Assembly by-election and the 2023 general election. Addressing party faithful during the inauguration of the Committee at the party’s secretariat yesterday, Nwoye, who recognised Onyeama as his leader, asked the Committee to rally support for members especially those at the grassroots to strengthen and grow the party’s membership in order to win elections in the state. He said the task of mobilizing and reconciling party members was not the exclusive responsibility of the Committee as other party members had the duty to play their role while the committee drives the process.

