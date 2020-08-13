News

Onyeama tests negative for COVID-19, resumes office

Posted on

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, has tested negative for the COVID-19 and has resumed his official duties. Onyeama tested positive to the virus on July 19. The minister disclosed this via his twitter handle @GeoffeyOnyeama yesterday, expressing appreciation to his medical team, family, friends, colleagues, among others. Onyeama tweeted: “By the special grace of God, my latest COVID-19 test result came back negative after three weeks isolation.

“I am eternally grateful to my family, the C-in-C and VP, the medical team, relations, friends, colleagues, religious leaders and numerous well-wishers who, through their care, prayers, fasting, messages of support and encouragement never let me walk alone. After testing positive for COVID-19 on July 19, Onyeama had been in isolation for three weeks until his result came back negative.

