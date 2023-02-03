News

Onyeama: Why Nigeria can't close down foreign missions

The Federal Government has said paucity of funds had made Nigeria unable to shut down some of its foreign missions even when there was need to prune down on the numbers. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, who gave the explanation yesterday at a media briefing in Abuja, disclosed that experience had shown that it was more expensive to close foreign missions than to maintain them.

He said: “Interestingly enough, when we started trying to reduce the missions, we discovered it was extremely expensive, in fact it was even cheaper to maintain those missions in other countries because you have to pay off a lot of local staff. “They have local laws, pensions and so many other things. You’ll found that to close one mission in one country, it runs into millions and millions and millions of dollars.

So that was a big challenge.” Onyeama said Nigeria being a big player in international politics needed to also have presence in many countries of the world, adding that the foreign missions were the best way to achieve that goal. He said: “You know, we’re a big country. We are the power in Africa, we aspire to Security Council membership, we are looked upon as leaders in Africa. “So, we have to have a wide presence in a number of countries. Of course, if we cannot afford it, what we have done, you can also rationalise the staffing of those missions.”

 

