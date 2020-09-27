Onyejeocha to Abia APC: Provide viable opposition

The Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives and Member Representing Isuikwuato-Umunneochi Federal Constituency, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha has called on the Abia State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to make its opposition status in the state felt.

Onyejeocha made this call at Isuochi in Umunneochi Local Government Area of the state when the APC Abia State Working Committee led by the Chairman, Hon. Donatus Nwankpa continued their tour of the 17 local government areas with a Town Hall Meeting at Umunneochi LGA.

She thanked the party Exco for adopting the strategy of Town Hall Meeting, stressing that the move has rekindled the hope of people that the APC is now very serious to effect the necessary change in Abia.

Onyejeocha charged them to speak against the bad governance of the Okezie Ikpeazu led administration, stressing that the Umunneochi LGA has been excluded from benefitting from any state government projects.

Speaking Abia APC Chairman, Hon. Donatus Nwankpa while speaking thanked Onyejeocha for all her achievements for the people of her constituency, her empowerment programmes, as well as her leadership contribution to the par

