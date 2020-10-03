Onyeka Onwenu chronicles life in new book ‘My Father’s Daughter’

Ace singer and actress, Onyeka Onwenu, has chronicled her life in a new book titled My Father’s Daughter. The new book, which was launched on independent day, October 1, exrayed her as a musician, an actress, a journalist, a politician and also as a woman.

Speaking about the book during a virtual prebook launch briefing ahead of the release, the 68- year old revealed that her forthcoming book, which contains over 450 pages, will examines aspects of her life which are hitherto unknown to the public. According to her, she never believed she has so many things to talk about until the book came out.

Getting emotional, Onwenu said she cried when she saw the final copy of the book as she give all glory to God. She said: “The book has to do with everything about my life. As the title implies, I am my father’s daughter because he was the closest person to me while growing up.

“The book is about some short stories put together and something everyone needs to have a copy especially the women and the female child.” While advising everyone, the former X Factor series judge said no one should take their memoir to the grave as there are people hoping to learn from them. On Nigeria’s 60th Independence anniversary, Onwenu urged leaders to hold the nation together for the young ones.

She added: “I beg the leaders to please hold this country together for the young ones. Don’t make this place worse than we met it. Every child, young people and adult has a flare of influence that can help move this country.

“Stop the corrupt practices and be the leader that you are called to be. If we destroy this country, we don’t have any other to run to. Other countries have their own problems so they won’t let you in.”

