Onyekachi Humphrey Urges FG, States To Step Up Efforts To Tackle Unemployment, Decay In Infrastructure

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The founder Onyekachi Great Vision (OGV) Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, Mazi Onyekachi Humphrey has called on the federal and state governments to accelerate efforts in tackling unemployment, saying such has a direct bearing in the disturbing security concerns in the country.

Mazi Humphrey, native of Ndiuche Arondizuogu in Ideato North LGA, Imo state while speaking during a security meeting in Ndiuche Arondizuogu, noted that the country’s security challenge cannot be solved with brute force and gun as appears to be the case.

According to him, the burgeoning unemployment rate has a symbiotic relationship with the increasing cases of kidnapping, banditry, terror and other security issues.

He urged the federal and state government to revive all the industries in comatose across the country, including the textiles and paper mills, shoe production factories and others to get the young Nigerians meaningfully engaged.

“The current system where the government deploys guns and drones is not the solution to our security problems. Our young people should be gainfully engaged. The government apart from providing the enabling environment for small and medium sized companies to thrive should revive infrastructure.

“The depleting power supply affects industries and a lot of our young men could be frustrated. The harsh economy is usually exacerbated by poor infrastructure and the by-product is self-help which results in the increasing insecurity” he said.

He also called on politicians and all stakeholders including traditional rulers to uphold moral values and virtues in all their conduct in order to lead by example.

He urged them to avoid heating up the polity unnecessarily by their conducts and comments which sometimes incite violence in their followers

 

