Onyekwere, Amaechi dedicate medals to God, family

…it’s Africa’s time to shine in field events –golden girl

Ni g erian Chioma O n y e – kwere and Obiageri Amaechi, have both dedicated their medals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham to God and their family. The duo won gold and bronze medal for the country in the women’s discus throw on the opening day of track and field event.

The US-based teammates had finished 1st and third at the African Championships hosted earlier this year in Mauritius, same thing they repeated in Birmingham. Speaking with our correspondent, Onyekwere said the result was a testimony to what she has been through in the season as she claimed the result was not about compensation for the not too impressive outing at the last World Championships in Oregon, USA. “It’s amazing. It’s our first Commonwealth so it’s amazing to come, represent the country well, stand on the podium, get Season Best and close season well,” she said.

“It’s a great accomplishment and testimony to our season. I won’t say compensation (Oregon result) because I know I have a lot in the tank. “At the beginning of the year, I was treating an injury, it wasn’t quite great and I was struggling even though I felt healthy. I’m grateful that I could showcase what I can do because I know I’ve been able to throw far this whole time so I’m happy that I could throw far. “First, I will dedicate this victory to God, my family, my husband and Violet Davis because she commented on how powerful I was on my last post on the Instagram before the competition.”

The Discuss Champions is however rating African high in the field events of athletics “It is absolutely Africans’ time to shine – we deserve a spot and a seat on the table,” Onyekwere told BBC Sport Africa. “I’m looking forward to having more Africans representing in the field events, especially in the throws. We are strong, powerful people.

 

