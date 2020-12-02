Onyema tasks new brokers on professionalismto

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Mr. Oscar Onyema, has counseled newly qualified stock brokers to uphold the highest ethical standard in their professional practice.

Onyema, who addressed the 50 authorised dealing clerks during the exchange’s first virtual induction ceremony, commended the inductees for their resilience and adaptability to the new learning conditions in spite of challenges occasioned by Covid-19.

Onyema further admonished the stock brokers to put the interest of the market first.

According to him, the stock brokers’ robes represent a commitment to uphold the Chattered Institutes of Stockbrokers’ (CIS) ethical standards and the Exchange’s Rulebook for Dealing Members.

“It means a pledge to be a bastion of integrity and impeccable character. It represents a decision to put the interest of the market first. Despite the challenging times, we are able to certify a corps of qualified stock brokers who are the future leaders of the Nigerian capital market. We have at this event, successful dealing clerks, who have passed through the exchange’s Automated Trading System (ATS) training faculty, made up of seasoned capital market regulators and operators (SEC, NSE, CSCS, Registrars, ASHON and CIS).

