Business

Onyema tasks new brokers on professionalismto

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Mr. Oscar Onyema, has counseled newly qualified stock brokers to uphold the highest ethical standard in their professional practice.
Onyema, who addressed the 50 authorised dealing clerks during the exchange’s first virtual induction ceremony, commended the inductees for their resilience and adaptability to  the new learning conditions in spite of challenges occasioned by Covid-19.
Onyema further admonished the stock brokers to put the interest of the market first.
According to him, the stock brokers’ robes represent a commitment to uphold the Chattered Institutes of Stockbrokers’ (CIS) ethical standards and the Exchange’s Rulebook for Dealing Members.
“It means a pledge to be a bastion of integrity and impeccable character. It represents a decision to put the interest of the market first. Despite the challenging times, we are able to certify a corps of qualified stock brokers who are the future leaders of the Nigerian capital market. We have at this event, successful dealing clerks, who have passed through the exchange’s Automated Trading System (ATS) training faculty, made up of seasoned capital market regulators and operators (SEC, NSE, CSCS, Registrars, ASHON and CIS).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

45,000 IBEDC customers lament blackout, crazy billing

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

EFFORTS IBEDC appeals for caution seeks understanding as rain persists   ●Community craves end to 10-year suffering   Over 45,000 customers of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) in Ogijo, Sagamu Local Government Area, a boundary community between Lagos and Ogun states, have lamented load scheding, crazy billing and, in most cases, total blackout, from the […]
Business

Twitter users can now control who replies to their tweet

Posted on Author Reporter

  Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) on Tuesday rolled out a moderation feature that would allow its users to limit how many people can reply to their tweets, giving account-holders more control over conversations on their page. All accounts, including those of elected officials, can now select the people who will be allowed to reply while composing […]
Business

‘Flight resumption may worsen external reserves depletion’

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

N igeria’s dwindling external reserves will likely come under more pressure when domestic and international flights fully resume, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) have said.     The analysts stated this in its latest, “Economic Monthly” publication, obtained by New Telegraph yesterday.     As part of its gradual relaxation of Coronavirus (Covid-19) lockdown […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: