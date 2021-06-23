News

Onyemelukwe: I’ll revamp all PHCs, health clinics in Anambra, if elected

Posted on

A People’s Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant in the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election, Lady Chidi Onyemelukwe, has said that her administration would adopt a bottom-up approach in tackling healthcare challenges of the state, if elected. Onyemelukwe spoke on Monday shortly after arriving in Abuja for the multi-stakeholders’ consultative meeting of the party ahead of the party’s primaries on June 26. She said: “Despite modest efforts of successive administrations, Anambra State still remains challenged in the healthcareservicedeliverysector. We have outlined a bottomup approach in our manifesto. Our plan is to provide the 629 primary healthcare centres, health clinics and health posts in the state with water and basic sanitation, adequate staffing, decent remuneration, beddings, nets and healthcare consumables.”

