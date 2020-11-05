News

Oodera plotting debut EP, eyes musical stardom

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

 

Sensational highlife singer, Chukwudera Okoye otherwise known as Oodera is eyeing musical stardom with his debut EP (Extended Playlist) said to be in the works.

 

The musician who is signed onto the stable of DeepWell Entertainment said in a statement issued on Thursday that his first body of work is expected to be out by first quarter of next year.

 

Oodera who says that he was influenced into music by the likes of Micheal Jackson, Bob Marley, and Oristz Wiliki, says his music is the usual Igbo highlife concoction but with a touch of soul.
“I love music naturally, I have always wanted to do music and I have written more than 30 songs.
“I have always been interested in music since growing up, it is in my blood and my music is the usual Igbo highlife but with a touch of soul.
“My first collection which will come in the form of an EP is in the works and it is expected to be released by March and thereafter I am expected do more singles and feature other musicians,” he informed.

 

While reflecting on the make up of his music in the statement, Oodera who hails from Anambra State said that his songs are consciously delivered for the pleasure of listeners.

Oodera said: “ I believe my sound and message sets my music apart form other songs.
“You won’t hear an Oodera song without it passing a very conscious message, about unity and love.
“I believe we are nothing without or brothers and sisters, and as such, we should treat each other as we would want to be treated,” he concluded.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Osinbajo: Nigeria’ll survive pain associated with COVID-19

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has given the assurance that Nigeria, and indeed the global community, would survive the despair, pains and other consequences associated with the dreaded global Coronavirus pandemic (COVID- 19).   Osinbajo gave this assurance yesterday in a message sent to the 11th Synod of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Com-munion), Abuja Diocese, themed: […]
News

Clark to Amaechi: Stop humiliating Jonathan

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

Elder statesman and former Minister of Information, Chief Edwin Clark, has advised the Minister of Transportation, Mr Chibuike Amaechi, to stop humiliating former President Goodluck Jonathan issues of the past go. Clark, who gave the advice yesterday, also urged the minister to put an end to animosities between him and some political leaders of the […]
News

Sani-Omolori out as National Assembly Commission appoints new NASS Clerk

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Assembly Service Commission has announced the appointment of an acting clerk of the National Assembly, signalling the end to the controversies surrounding the tenure of the outgoing Clerk, Mr. Mohammed Sani-Omolori. The new acting Clerk, Olatunde Ojo, is an architect who hails from Ilobu, the headquarters of Irepodun Local Government Area of Osun […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: