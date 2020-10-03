News

Oodu’a Republic: Oct 1 global rally good for Yoruba race

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

A Diaspora group, Yoruba One Voice (YOV), said the Oodu’a Republic rallies held last Thursday across the six continents of the world were significant to the destiny of Yoruba race. Speaking shortly after the rally in South Africa, Secretary General of the group, Dr. Sina Okanlomo, applauded all members for their commitment to the ideals of the group.

He said the success recorded at the rallies held across all the 176 countries of the world was a big testimony that the group was determined to seek independence of the Oodu’a Republic, without infringing on the rights of the people of Nigeria.

He added that the group had in a letter sent to institutions, including the United Nation, European Union, United States, African Union and the various Embassies, and that of the countries where rallies were held demanded a peaceful decoupling of the Yoruba territory from Nigeria. He said: “It is in the interest of the Yoruba nation to exit the current political format and build, in its place, a Yoruba nation that would live peacefully with the neighbours in accordance with international laws. “As a group of Yoruba in the Diaspora, we are entitled to our rights.

There is an urgent need for a referendum as a genuine reason for us to know the basis for our existence. “We have resolved to set the ball rolling. We have stated the reason for seeking the complete independence of the O’odua Republic.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fayemi to reshuffle cabinet, presents commissioner-nominees to Assembly

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi yesterday forwarded a list of seven new commissioner-nominees to the state House of Assembly in appeared as a cabinet reshuffle. Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Funminiyi Afuye, who disclosed this at the plenary, read the names of the nominees on the floor of the House yesterday. […]
News Top Stories

Lagos remains financially, economically stable – Commissioner

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Lagos State is economically and financially solid, contrary to the report by BudgIT. The state’s Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Rabiu Olowo, in a statement issued yesterday, stated that the state continues to meet all its recurrent and loan service obligations.   BudgIT, a public finance analyst, in a report titled “Ability of States to Meet […]
News

Former Sokoto commissioner elected PDP chairman

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi, Sokoto

The Sokoto State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has elected new executive members to run its affairs. The election was held at Giginya Memorial Stadium, Sokoto, the state capital.   After the election, the 39-member executive committee led by Alhaji Bello Aliyu Goronyo, erstwhile commissioner for solid minerals in the state, was sworn-in. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: