Oodu’a Republic: Oct 1 global rally good for Yoruba race

A Diaspora group, Yoruba One Voice (YOV), said the Oodu’a Republic rallies held last Thursday across the six continents of the world were significant to the destiny of Yoruba race. Speaking shortly after the rally in South Africa, Secretary General of the group, Dr. Sina Okanlomo, applauded all members for their commitment to the ideals of the group.

He said the success recorded at the rallies held across all the 176 countries of the world was a big testimony that the group was determined to seek independence of the Oodu’a Republic, without infringing on the rights of the people of Nigeria.

He added that the group had in a letter sent to institutions, including the United Nation, European Union, United States, African Union and the various Embassies, and that of the countries where rallies were held demanded a peaceful decoupling of the Yoruba territory from Nigeria. He said: “It is in the interest of the Yoruba nation to exit the current political format and build, in its place, a Yoruba nation that would live peacefully with the neighbours in accordance with international laws. “As a group of Yoruba in the Diaspora, we are entitled to our rights.

There is an urgent need for a referendum as a genuine reason for us to know the basis for our existence. “We have resolved to set the ball rolling. We have stated the reason for seeking the complete independence of the O’odua Republic.

