Oodua youths warn CBN, NNPCL on fuel, naira shortages

A Yoruba cultural group Oodua Youth Parliament (OYP) has given the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele and Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited Group Chief Executive Officer Mele Kyari a threeday ultimatum to resolve the naira and fuel crisis or face organized protests. In a statement by Speaker Abdulmajeed Oyeniyi, the group decried the hardship in the country due to the naira and fuel crisis. It urged Emefiele and Kyari to resign their appointments if they cannot solve the naira and fuel crisis. Oyeniyi however commended the Osun State Commissioner of Police Patrick Kehinde he described as a competent and exemplary cop. The OYP recommended Kehinde for promotion, national honour and recognition for loyalty and distinct service to his fatherland.

 

