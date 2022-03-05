OOK Farms Summit: Experts call for greater women participation in agro-economy

Experts have said that the potential in Nigeria’s agro-economy is burgeoning and that participation of more women in the sector could engender further growth. Players in the agricultural sector who spoke at a recent summit organised by OOK Farms to commemorate its relaunch held at the IITA Academy Ibadan, the Oyo State, capital during the week agreed that opportunities abound in agriculture and that efforts should be made to help Nigerians, especially women participate more in the exportation of farm produce. Agric export expert, Olarenwanju Nwankwo, who spoke on the topic ‘Opportunities in Commodity export’ said that Nigeria’s economy would grow at a faster rate if more Nigerians could develop abilities to discover opportunities in the exportation of agro-allied products. She added that more women should be encouraged to sharpen their entrepreneurship skills. “As an entrepreneur, you should be able to identify problems and how to solve them.

Like in the Gambia, they have cassava that you can cook and eat like yam because it is sweet, you can’t use that kind of cassava for garri. So, we have Nigerians and even non-Nigerians who need garri not only in the Gambia but all over the world, why can’t we take the commodity to them,” she said.

“It is even difficult for women to get access to land for farming,” Dr Reuben Abati, a seasoned journalist and a member of the panel lamented. “They are made to pass through a more rigorous process and most times they get the access only when they have the backing of powerful men behind them. I don’t think they are given enough opportunities like their male counterparts,” he said. Abati who was a Special Adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan said women constitute 70 per cent of farmers in Nigerian but they were largely based in the rural areas where they are involved only in subsistence farming. He said mechanized farming is controlled by men with most of the money in the sector curried by them. Omolara Svensson, the Group Managing Director of OOK Group Limited, the organiser of the event, admitted that surviving in the agricultural sector is tough. She said it requires perseverance and enormous sacrifice to have a breakthrough in a sector that is bountifully rewarding.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...