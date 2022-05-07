Ooni Aderemi offered to vacate as gov to pacify Awolowo during AG crisis –Grandson

Prince Adebayo Adewole Aderemi is a practicing artist and a grandson of late Ooni of Ife and first Governor of the old Western Region, Sir Adesoji Aderemi. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, he shares his intimate moments with the late nationalist and foremost monarch. He also talks about efforts made by the late traditional ruler to starve off the crisis in region. Excerpts…

Your grandfather was a man of many firsts whio contributions to the attainment of Independence by Nigeria from Great Britain is well documented. Who was late Sir Adesoji as a father and a husband?

My grandfather, Sir Adesoji Tadeniawo Aderemi, was a traditional ruler, an activist who fought for his country. He was a man who loved and strove to achieve the best for his Ife people. He was a unique man who made positive impacts in the lives of everyone that came in contact with him.

As a grandfather, what kind of man was he?

My grandfather was a lover of children. He loved his direct children as well as his grandchildren so dearly. He was a father who always wanted his children around him all the time. I was born in the palace. I spent the first 24 years of my life living with him in the palace.

So, you knew him intimately, what kind of man was the late monarch?

He was a disciplinarian who had a strict daily routine. For instance, he would wake up by 7 or 7:30 in the morning to call us all for the early morning family devotion. By 9 am, he would be holding court with his chiefs to attend to communal issues brought before him and his council by indigenes. He took his launch by 1:30 pm and by 2pm he retires to the inner recess of the palace for his siesta. He would come out again by 5pm to play local Ayo with those around.

What was his relationship with his town. I mean the people of Ife?

I can tell you that my grandfather had a fantastic relationship with his Ife people. Baba was a man of the people. The palace was so accessible to anyone that wanted to visit it. You saw people strolling in and out in droves. In some instances, people would come in large numbers to watch him play Ayo game.

What about his relationship with his chiefs?

He also had a fantastic relationship with his chiefs. His chiefs loved him dearly and they never joked with him.

Could you tell us what you remember most about him?

I have so many fond memories of my late grandfather. Like I told you, he was a lover of children and there was this occasion that I got lost as a teen. On that day, I went to school but I didn’t come back home as I ought to. Baba didn’t sleep until I was found and taken back to the palace. What happened was that I slept off in one of my uncles’ car. That uncle got a new car which I found so fascinating so, I slept off while sitting in the car. Interestingly, the car was parked on the premises of the palace and no one knew I was there. Everyone was looking for me throughout Ile-Ife not knowing that I was within the palace. I was discovered in the car by a mad man who was roaming about. My second experience with him that has remained indelible in my mind was the occasion of the popular Olojo Festival, which happened to be his last in 1979. He caused a stir when he refused to come out for the event prompting many people to express worry.

Why did he refuse to come out? Was it due to old age?

Not really. I remember that many people were begging him to come out but he didn’t budge. I remember that an uncle of mine, Prince Dewe Aderemi was a commissioner in Oyo State then who had come with his colleagues to Ile-Ife to witness the festival. Everyone was begging him, his wives, his chiefs but he refused until a drummer named Komolafe was summoned by the people. When the drummer came, he requested that he should speak with him with the talking drum. The move worked wonders as the drummer stood by the window to talk to him. Baba reacted to the beat of the drum and burst into smiles to the loud chant of Kabiyesi by the people. Till date, I don’t know the message the drummer passed unto him. He budged but broke tradition by requesting that the age long Aare be brought to him instead of going to wear it where it was kept. When he was reminded that some rites would have to be performed before putting it on, he told them to do the rites in his sitting room where he was. They reminded him that it was a taboo to do so and he replied that I am taboo personified. He told them that he has been carrying the crown for the past 49 years and that nothing about it was strange to him anymore. And they did as he requested and he performed the rituals associated with the festival. As dictated by custom, the drummers were praying that he lived to see more of such festivals but he requested that the drummer be brought to him. He reminded Komolafe that he has been beating the same drum with the same message for over 49 years. He warned that he didn’t want to hear the beat of the drum again. He asked the drummer to change his beat to state that he would be going inside his father’s house now. An abomination occurred when it rained that day because during such festivals, it was not supposed to rain. The rain began as he was set to enter the palace.

Was there anything to suggest that the event was going to be his last?

I think that was why he refused to come out in the first place. He died six months after.

Could it have been that such a situation had been predicted at the time of his coronation?

I don’t know but what I know is that he was always very happy to come out for such festivals but that year’s edition was very unusual because he refused. He told a story about a particular Ooni named Kumbusu who sent his daughter to perform the role for him. Baba told us that rather than wear the crown, the daughter carried the crown along with her. The Ooni, baba said did so because of old age.

Sir Adesoji was a close friend and political associate of late Chief Obafemi Awolowo. What kind of relationship existed between them?

They were bosom friends and it was very difficult to separate them. Chief Awolowo would come all the way from Ikenne just to have lunch with him in the palace. In fact, it is possible to state that the palace was his second home.

Could you tell us one of such visits that you would forever remember?

I remember when baba was celebrating his 90th birthday and King Sunny Ade was on the band stand. He (Sunny Ade) urged baba to come forward to dance but baba refused saying Chief Awolowo must accompany him to the band stand. Baba insisted that Chief Awolowo who was initially reluctant joined him. I remember Chief Awolowo telling baba that he couldn’t recollect the last time he danced. I think he danced because of baba.

There was crisis in the Western Region then, specifically within the ruling party, the Action Group, between Chief Samuel Akintola and Chief Awolowo. Did baba ever tell you what transpired between the two?

He told us something during his last coronation anniversary when the children and grandchildren gathered around him. Someone asked a question to suggest that Baba didn’t do much to prevent the issue snowballing into a full blown crisis. Specifically, he (my uncle asking the question) stated that baba took sides with Awolowo and Baba said no. Kabiyesi said the council of elders in the region was brought in to resolve the problem. Baba presided over the meeting. At that meeting, Baba said, Awolowo vowed never to forgive late Chief Akintola for joining the opposition. At that material time, Baba offered to vacate office for Chief Awolowo for peace to reign but Chief Awolowo rejected the proposal.

Was this what led to his exit from government?

No, there was a problem at the parliament when late Chief Awolowo bluntly insisted that Chief Akintola should vacate office as premier. To actualize his desire, Chief Awolowo ensured that the required two-third majority needed to make it happen was secured and that the governor should append his signature to it to make it legal. Baba was very reticent hoping he could still work out an amicable settlement.

So, Awolowo’s faction had the required number to replace Chief Akintola with late Alhaji Dauda Adegbenro?

Yes he did but Baba didn’t accede to it on time, thinking the issue was capable of fragmenting the Yoruba race for a very long period of time. Chief Awolowo told Kabiyesi that ‘Baba, please do this thing because I don’t want to be rude to you.’ And baba did. The issue became what baba had envisaged, a crisis that prompted Chief Akintola to seek Federal help. Baba was a victim of the resultant crisis by leaving office during the federal onslaught.

Were you old enough to recollect the period when baba was the governor of the old Western Region?

I was a young boy when he became the governor; I was six years old then. I remember that baba will be in Ibadan and by Friday, he will be in Ile-Ife to perform his role as the Ooni. People would line up the streets to welcome his motorcade with drums and songs. He used to ride in his convertible Roll Royce for people to see him. As a kid, I remember that his white orderly used to take us to Kingsway to buy things for us.

Did you get any form of privilege from the people as a grandson of a regional governor?

I was too young to know that. In my school days there was so much privilege that I enjoyed. I remember that me and my younger brother who is in England now were always around him. Others were in boarding house. There was a day my mother tried to take me to a boarding house, which baba rejected ordering that I should be brought back home.

Did he ever harbour the feeling or nurture anyone of you to become future Ooni?

One fantastic thing about baba is that he treated all princes from all the ruling houses as equal and the same. He believed that any prince from any royal family is entitled to become Ooni.

Where were you when he died?

I was in the palace before he died. The whole thing started in the evening when he fell sick. He soon recovered and everyone went his way thinking he had survived it. He had a heart attack later in the night.

What happened next?

Everyone was summoned including his chiefs to the palace.

What was your immediate reaction?

I didn’t believe that he had gone. I thought he was just sleeping and that he would wake up.

