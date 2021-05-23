Metro & Crime

Ooni declares young leadership forum open, reiterates commitment to youth development 

Posted on Author Lateef Dada, Osogbo  Comment(0)

The Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, at weekend declared the Royal Young Leadership Forum (RAYLF 2021), a youth development and capacity building initiative, open.

 

Declaring open the 14-day event at the Ile Oodua Palace of Ife, Ooni Ogunwusi explained that the latest edition is premised on the progress achieved in 2020.

 

Among other things, this edition is more committed to upholding its fundamental objective of breaking protocols and barriers impeding youth development especially the growth of young starters in the public and private sectors of the country.

 

The Ooni said: “Most of our plans last year were truncated by the COVID-19 pandemic which shut down the entire world after our trip to Ghana where I took some youth leaders for a meet-and-greet with critical stakeholders early last year.

 

“The meet-and-greet strategy was created to achieve the targeted goals of RAYLF, especially in the creation and sustenance of dependable connection for our youth leaders. It helps us to bring them closer to power and it has been yielding results.

 

“Like the Asian Tigers that led the socio-economic and political revolution in the Asian world, our focus is to create young leaders and call ours the African Leopards because leopard is the bravest of all animals in the jungle.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Inferno: Akeredolu vows to overhaul fire service

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Fire at the weekend gutted five shops and destroyed property and goods believed to worth millions of naira in Akure, Ondo State. The incident occurred at Obanla area of the state capital a few metres from the popular Oja-Oba market. Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who visited the scene yesterday, promised that his administration would embark on […]
Metro & Crime

UCTH doctor kidnapped as doctors embark on indefinite strike in C’River

Posted on Author Clement James,

A medical doctor with the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), Dr. Godwin Udo has been kidnapped in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, even as the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) in the state is spoilt for war with the state government. Udo was allegedly abducted on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at his residence in […]
Metro & Crime

Victim, father withdraw sexual harassment allegation against Ogun commissioner

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

  …police insist on investigating case   Victim of alleged sexual harassment, Barakat, and her father, Melojuekun Adesola Monsuru, yesterday say they had withdrawn their case against the Ogun State Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Abiodun Abudu-Balogun. Barakat and her father made the disclosure in separate videos posted on Facebook.   In the 38-second video, Barakat […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica