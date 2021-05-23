Ooni declares young leadership forum open, reiterates commitment to youth development 

The Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, at weekend declared the Royal Young Leadership Forum (RAYLF 2021), a youth development and capacity building initiative, open.

Declaring open the 14-day event at the Ile Oodua Palace of Ife, Ooni Ogunwusi explained that the latest edition is premised on the progress achieved in 2020.

Among other things, this edition is more committed to upholding its fundamental objective of breaking protocols and barriers impeding youth development especially the growth of young starters in the public and private sectors of the country.

The Ooni said: “Most of our plans last year were truncated by the COVID-19 pandemic which shut down the entire world after our trip to Ghana where I took some youth leaders for a meet-and-greet with critical stakeholders early last year.

“The meet-and-greet strategy was created to achieve the targeted goals of RAYLF, especially in the creation and sustenance of dependable connection for our youth leaders. It helps us to bring them closer to power and it has been yielding results.

“Like the Asian Tigers that led the socio-economic and political revolution in the Asian world, our focus is to create young leaders and call ours the African Leopards because leopard is the bravest of all animals in the jungle.”

Like this: Like Loading...