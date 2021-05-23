News

Ooni didn’t sell land of worship to Dangote- Spokesman

Posted on Author Esther Orejimi Comment(0)

 

 

The office of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II has debunked the claim on the video and voice note in circulation on the social media that he was involved in the sale of a land where the Idosun Community, Ibeju-Lekki have their traditional place of worship to Dangote Refinery.
In a chat with the Publicity Secretary to the palace of Ooni, Moses Olafare, said the Ooni of Ife was not part of the sale of the land but only heard about the issue between the land owners and Dangote when it was brought to him at the palace.
“I am sure the person that made the video and voice note knows the truth but wanted to tarnish the image of the king since they cannot resolved the issue they had with Dangote on the said land.”
He explained that it was 15 communities that sold the land to Dangote over a decade ago but the affected community, Idosun had a rift with Dangote Refinery on a particular section of the land where they had a tree where they worship.
According to him, the community pleaded with Dangote to leave the side of the land where they had the tree for easy access during worship but the organisation refused that the tree is within their premises and cannot allow them have access to it but they will rather cut the Iroko tree.
“From what we heard all the communities has equity in the company, they are all partners in progress and they are supposed to settle it amicably.”
He explained further that it was after many kings around Epe and Ibeju-Lekki had intervened but couldn’t resolved the issue that it was brought to Ooni of Ife and he tried to resolved the matter amicably but the community refused that the land must be exempted while Dangote Refinery insisted its part of their land and they will cut the tree.
“The Ooni even explained to the community representatives at the meeting that under the law Dangote is right since he bought the land many years ago but the only way is to shift the place to another part of their land through some atonement but they still refused.”
Olafare added that it was after the two parties couldn’t resolved it that the organisation cut the tree and Ooni was not part of the process or was he present, “So I am surprised at this outburst by this faceless person who knows the truth but wanted to circulate fake rumour about the king.”
“I am not against activism that is why I will implore the person to come out and say it openly instead of hiding but I am sure the person knows the truth about the issue but want to circulate fake rumour.
“No king in Nigeria and of course the Yoruba land take the tradition of Yoruba dear than the Ooni of Ife, so why will he be the one to sell the land that belong to a deity or support the cutting of the tree.
He added that Ooni will not do anything that will tarnish tradition of Oduduwa land because every king in Yoruba land knows that the throne they were sitting on is the culture of our forefathers therefore they will not go against tradition.
On the visit to Dangote Refinery, Olafare said Ooni visited the organisation after both parties came to his palace for settlement and it cannot be resolved and on the invitation of the organisation to him that he should come and see the massive refinery the organisation is putting up in Yoruba land.

 

“And I must say he was not the only one that had visited the place, several Governors had visited before him, so why the lies that he helped them cut the tree after Dangote had tried several times,” He said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Hajj 2020 cancellation: OGSG assures pilgrims of safety of their deposits

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Following the cancellation of international pilgrims from participating in year 2020 Hajj, as announced by Saudi Authority, Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board (OGSMPWB) has assured all intending pilgrims from the state of safety of their initial Hajj deposit with the Board.   According to a statement by the Executive Secretary of the Board, Alhaji […]
News

Benue attack: DHQ counters Army

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

…says bodies of 11 soldiers burnt beyond recognition …insists stolen weapons must be returned, attackers turned-in The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), has said that a Captain of the Nigerian Army and 10 of his fighting forces deployed in Konshisha LGA of Benue State, to restore order, were killed by suspected “bandits”, with their bodies burnt beyond […]
News

COVID-19: Ekiti advocates safety of teachers, pupils as schools reopen

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

Chairman of the Ekiti State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Prof. Femi Akinwumi has urged primary school teachers in the state to rededicate themselves to their duties and adhere strictly to the guide-lines issue by government to curb the spread of the ravaging coronavirus in schools and other public places.   The SUBEB Chairman gave […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica