Ooni donates 100 hectares of land to Nigeria Peace Corps for training school

The Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has donated 100 hectares of land to the Nigeria Peace Corps (NPC) for the construction of South-West Zonal Training School. The monarch said this at his palace in Ile-Ife, during a courtesy visit by the Corp’s Commandant General of NPC, Dr Mustapha Abubakar, during the weekend. According to him, the 100 hectares of land is situated along Ilesa road, Abayagani, Ile-Ife. He said that the role of Nigeria Peace Corps nationStephen wide cannot be overemphasised, particularly with the trend of kidnapping, banditry and other insecurity threats.

He said that the corps must continue to demonstrate commitment towards making the society safe and peaceful for citizens to live and stay. The monarch further said that his love for the corps warranted the need for the gift to enable them to position their training ground for the southwest zone. Ogunwusi thanked the corps for making him grand patron and promised not to let them down in all areas where his attention will be needed. “I have decided to support you in providing vehicles for easy movement in the zone and also provision of housing for officers and the 100 hectares of land.

“Any other things that you forgot not to mention please let me know and I will do as best as I can,” Ooni said. In his remarks, the NPC Commandant, Abubakar, thanked the Ooni for his support and show of love. He disclosed that he has decided to site the training school in Ife due to the tireless efforts and contribution of Osun citizens in the service of humanity especially to the growth of the corps. He also said that 700 officers across southwest were expected to passing -out from the training school very soon. He said that his visit was also to strengthen the ties with the Ooni who is the source of the Yorubaland and major stakeholder in the history of Nigeria especially in the areas of security.