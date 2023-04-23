News

Ooni donates 100 hectares of land to Nigeria Peace Corps for training school

Posted on Author obami Agboola Comment(0)

The Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has donated 100 hectares of land to the Nigeria Peace Corps (NPC) for the construction of South-West Zonal Training School. The monarch said this at his palace in Ile-Ife, during a courtesy visit by the Corp’s Commandant General of NPC, Dr Mustapha Abubakar, during the weekend. According to him, the 100 hectares of land is situated along Ilesa road, Abayagani, Ile-Ife. He said that the role of Nigeria Peace Corps nationStephen wide cannot be overemphasised, particularly with the trend of kidnapping, banditry and other insecurity threats.

He said that the corps must continue to demonstrate commitment towards making the society safe and peaceful for citizens to live and stay. The monarch further said that his love for the corps warranted the need for the gift to enable them to position their training ground for the southwest zone. Ogunwusi thanked the corps for making him grand patron and promised not to let them down in all areas where his attention will be needed. “I have decided to support you in providing vehicles for easy movement in the zone and also provision of housing for officers and the 100 hectares of land.

“Any other things that you forgot not to mention please let me know and I will do as best as I can,” Ooni said. In his remarks, the NPC Commandant, Abubakar, thanked the Ooni for his support and show of love. He disclosed that he has decided to site the training school in Ife due to the tireless efforts and contribution of Osun citizens in the service of humanity especially to the growth of the corps. He also said that 700 officers across southwest were expected to passing -out from the training school very soon. He said that his visit was also to strengthen the ties with the Ooni who is the source of the Yorubaland and major stakeholder in the history of Nigeria especially in the areas of security.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Human Rights Violations on Increase in Nigeria -Group

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

  …says marginalized communities experience more violations, social injustice.   in commemoration of the 2022 World Human Rights Day, the Youth and Students Advocates for Development Initiative (YSAD), has raised the alarm that human rights violations was on the increase in Nigeria. The Chief Executive Officer, of YSAD, Obinna Nwagbara who made the disclosure during […]
News Top Stories

Your comments disappointing, Ortom replies Mohammed

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, yesterday hit back at his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed, who slammed him (Ortom) for poor handling of the farmer-herder clashes which he said had led to loss of lives. Bala had accused Governor Ortom of what he called “starting all these (the herders/ farmer imbroglio) and not accommodating […]
News

THINGS YOU DIDN’T KNOW ABOUT OFFOR PASCHAL CHINEME CEO PASSYXCHANGE

Posted on Author Our Reporters

OFFOR PASCHAL CHINEME popularly know as Passy is a Nigerian born Crypto Trader and An Enterprenuer. Passy is the CEO of Passyxchange and Passy Empire. Passyxchange is a crypto currency exchange platform where you sell your crypto and giftcards and other assets OFFOR PASCHAL CHINEME PROFILE: Name:   OFFOR PASCHAL CHINEME Nick Name:       Passy […]

Leave a Comment