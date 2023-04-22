Ooni Donates 100 Hectares Of Land To Nigeria Peace Corps For Training School

The Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has donated 100 hectares of land to the Nigeria Peace Corps ( NPC) for the construction of the South-West Zonal Training School.

The monarch said this at his place during a familiarisation visit by the Corp’s Commandant General of NPC, Dr Mustapha Abubakar, on Friday in Ife, Osun.

According to him, the 100 hectares of land is situated along Ilesa Road, Abayagani, Ile-Ife.

He said that the role of the Nigeria peace corps nationwide can not be overemphasised, particularly with the trend of kidnapping, banditry and other insecurity threats.

He said that the corps must continue to demonstrate commitment aims towards making society safe and peaceful for citizens to live and stay.

The monarch further said that his love for the corps warranted the need for the gift to enable them to position their training ground for the southwest zone.

Ogunwusi thanked the corps for making him a grand patron and promised not to let them down in all areas where his attention is needed.

“I have decided to support you in providing vehicles for easy movement in the zone and also a provision of housing for officers and the 100 hectares of land.

“Any other things that you forgot not to mention please let me know and I will do such at my level best.”

In his remarks, the Nigeria Peace Corps ( NPC ) Commandant, Abubakar, thanked the Ooni for his support and show of love.

According to him, he has decided to station the training school in Ife due to the tireless efforts and contribution of Osun citizens in the service of humanity especially to the growth of the corps.

He also said that 700 officers across southwest were expected for passing -out -parade in the state very soon.

He that said his visit was also to strengthened the ties with Ooni who is the source of yorubaland and major stakeholder in the history of Nigeria especially in the areas of security.

Abubakar also appreciated Osun Governor, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, who he said also showed interest in supporting the corps in achieving its set mandate.

New Telegraph reports that the traditional ruler was given an award of grand patron of the corps for his immense contributions to the upliftment of Nigerian youths among others.