Ooni donates 2 fumigators to Ibadan Army 2 Div. Army

His Imperial Majesty, Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja 11, has donated two motorized modular fumigators to the Nigerian Army as 2 Division Medical Services Hospital Carried out 2 days’ decontamination exercise in Adekunle Fajuyi and Letmauck Cantonments in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

According to Colonel Hassan Ifijeh Mohammed, the Deputy Director Army Public Relations 2 Division, in a statement made available to New Telegraph ”Coronavirus pandemic is the defining global health crisis of our time and the challenge we faced since 2019. Cases are rising daily.

However, the best way to prevent and slowdown the transmission is to be well informed about the Virus.

“His Imperial Majesty Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, donated two motorized modular fumigators to the Nigerian Army,

as fumigation is an integral part of infection prevention and control of the virus, 2 Division Medical Services Hospital carried out 2 days decontamination exercise in Adekunle Fajuyi and Letmauck Cantonments, 27 and 28 June 2020 respectively ,in the fight against the coronavirus using motorized modular fumigator, donated by His Imperial Majesty.

Noting that the 2 Cantonments within Ibadan were well fumigated using the equipment, the image maker further said “research is ongoing by Comd 102 Division Equipment Support, Brig Gen AO Arogbofa to finding more ways of manipulating the motorized modular fumigators using many platforms as occasion may demand.”

