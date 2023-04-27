News

Ooni Hosts, Renames Americans, Says Nigeria Safe For All

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, yesterday played host to some Americans who traced their roots to the Kingdom of Ife.

While playing host to the Americans who were led into Ile Oodua Palace of Ife by the Asoju Asa of Ile Oodua, Ambassador Dotun Taylor, Ooni Ogunwusi explained that his greatest joy is that they originated from here.

He said: “If you take a closer look at yourselves in comparison to your kinsmen and women here, you will agree with me that there is no difference between us.

The only difference is that my own forefathers missed the boat that yours caught up with. “So my dear children, you are welcome home and I pray that the meaningful names you are being bestowed with today will manifest in all your endeavours.

“Luckily for you, your source, Ile-Ife, which is within the Federal Republic of Nigeria is filled with lovely people and is a very safe environment for all. So, I urge you to feel free and also increase your economic presence in Ile-Ife as there are opportunities for you all to reside and invest here,” the Ooni said.

Earlier in his address, Ambassador Taylor explained that the visitors are convinced that they are of African origin after a scientific test popularly known as ‘Ancestral DNA’ confirms that they have a high concentration of the African gene.

“Kabiyesi Alase, this is the product of your consistent investment in the promotion of our prestigious culture and preservation of Yoruba history.”

Bukola

Related Articles
News

Galaxy backbone assures customers of quality service delivery services 

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

Galaxy Backbone Ltd (GBB) has promised to supply quality and efficient service delivery to its current and prospective customers. The Managing Director of the company, Prof. Muhammed Abubakar, gave the assurance on Tuesday, at the ongoing International Polo Tournament in Jos, the Plateau State capital. Abubakar explained that the company provides quality Information Technology (IT) […]
News

Attack INEC offices, threat to peaceful polls – LP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Labour Party s (LP) has said the reports of attacks on facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by arsonists, portends great threat to free, fair and peaceful conduct of the 2023 general elections. A statement by the head, Obi-Datti Media Campaign Organisation, Diran Onifade, noted that the attack destroyed many materials needed […]
News

Malabu: Adoke asks Malami to caution FG’s lawyer over proceedings in Italian Court

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

A former Attorney General of Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, SAN, has asked the present AGF, Abubakar Malami, SAN to caution the Federal Government’s lawyer in the ongoing proceedings against Shell and Eni and other named individuals before the Milan Court in Italy over the OPL 245 transactions.   Adoke stated his position […]

Leave a Comment