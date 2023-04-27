Ooni Hosts, Renames Americans, Says Nigeria Safe For All

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, yesterday played host to some Americans who traced their roots to the Kingdom of Ife.

While playing host to the Americans who were led into Ile Oodua Palace of Ife by the Asoju Asa of Ile Oodua, Ambassador Dotun Taylor, Ooni Ogunwusi explained that his greatest joy is that they originated from here.

He said: “If you take a closer look at yourselves in comparison to your kinsmen and women here, you will agree with me that there is no difference between us.

The only difference is that my own forefathers missed the boat that yours caught up with. “So my dear children, you are welcome home and I pray that the meaningful names you are being bestowed with today will manifest in all your endeavours.

“Luckily for you, your source, Ile-Ife, which is within the Federal Republic of Nigeria is filled with lovely people and is a very safe environment for all. So, I urge you to feel free and also increase your economic presence in Ile-Ife as there are opportunities for you all to reside and invest here,” the Ooni said.

Earlier in his address, Ambassador Taylor explained that the visitors are convinced that they are of African origin after a scientific test popularly known as ‘Ancestral DNA’ confirms that they have a high concentration of the African gene.

“Kabiyesi Alase, this is the product of your consistent investment in the promotion of our prestigious culture and preservation of Yoruba history.”