Ooni Hosts, Renames Americans, Says Nigeria Safe For All

The Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, on Tuesday played host to some persons of American origin who traced their roots to the Kingdom of Ife.

While playing host to the Americans who were led into the ancient Ile Oodua Palace of Ife by the Asoju Asa of Ile Oodua, Ambassador Dotun Taylor, Ooni Ogunwusi explained that the greatest joy is that of origination.

“If you take a closer look at yourselves in comparison to your kinsmen and women here, you will agree with me that there is no difference between us.

The only difference is that my own forefathers missed the boat that yours caught up with.

“So my dear children, you are welcome home and I pray that the meaningful names you are being bestowed with today will manifest in all your endeavors.

“Luckily for you, your source (Ile-Ife) which is within the Federal Republic of Nigeria is filled with lovely people and a very safe environment.

So I urge you to feel free and also increase your economic presence in Ile-Ife as there are opportunities for you all to reside and invest here.” The Ooni said.

Earlier in his address, Amb. Dotun Taylor explained that the visitors are convinced that they are of African origin after a scientific test popularly known as “Ancestral DNA” confirms that they have a high concentration of the African gene.

“Kabiyesi Alase, this is the product of your consistent investment in the promotion of our prestigious culture and preservation of the Yoruba history.

“This is the commencement of a process that will lead to the naturalization of foreigners who are of black origin to becoming Nigerians and particularly Yoruba sons and daughters.

“We are working with all needed authorities in this regard including the Ministry of Interior and the traditional institution under the leadership of our father, the Ooni.” Amb. Taylor said.

Speaking on behalf of the Americans, Mrs. Delzora Dotson who is now to be addressed as Mrs. Delzora Omotilewa Dotson, described the experience as worthwhile, explaining that she can’t wait to tell her friends and family members about her discovery.

“Right now, I am feeling the connection of origination and I am happy to be back home.” She said.