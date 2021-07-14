News

Ooni inaugurates Ife Grand Resort, others July 16

Posted on

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, would officially launch Ife Grand Resort & Industrial Park in Ile-Ife on July 16. The Director, Media and Public Affairs, Moses Olafare, disclosed this to newsmen in a statement yesterday. According to Olafare, the Grand Resort, located beside the tollgate on the Ife-Ibadan Expressway, was a brand new city of hubs driven by urban renewal initiatives of the Ooni Ogunwusi to serve as the hub for sustainable development, fountain of employment generation, radar of empowerment and satellite for branding and showcasing the cultural heritage and value of Ile-Ife.

He added that the Ife Grand Resort and Leisure, which is planted on over 1,000 acres of land, would be offering facilities for exquisite lodging/ accommodation, harbour multiple industrial parks with pockets of industries currently producing many industrial and agricultural products as well as rendering essential services to the resort, the Ife community and Nigeria.

“We are building a brand new city driven by an urban renewal initiative. The Ojaja Arena is basically not built for social activities, but a centre for training and manpower development for youths in this country, considering Ile-Ife to have over 500 thousand students of about 20 tertiary institutions; universities, polytechnics, colleges of education and schools of nursing within 100km radius surrounding Obafemi Awolowo University built at the nucleus centre in Ife over 60 years ago,” he said.

Our Reporters

