Ooni inaugurates World Yoruba Festival of Arts, Culture

Following Saturday, May 27, 2021 inauguration of the Central Planning Committee (CPC) of the World Yoruba Festival of Arts, Culture and Metaphysics, its Coordinator-General, Otunba Femmy Carrena, has appreciated the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, while expressing the excitement that the first carnival will hold in February 2022, being ‘World Black History Month.’ In a release dated May 31, 2021, signed by the coordinator-general and made available to New Telegraph yesterday, the group had Dr. Tunde Adegbola as its CPC chairman.

He was described as “a cultural activist and research scientist with expertise in artificial intelligence, automated reasoning, among others. His organisation; African Languages Technology Initiative, partnered with Microsoft to localise Microsoft Windows and Office suite for Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba,” the release said. The CPC committee also included Chief Tunde Odunlade, “an internationally renowned artist and a regular visiting resource personnel of the Smithsonian National Museum of African Arts NMAFA Washington DC); Chief Ayo Afolabi, a political commentator, product and brand marketing guru as the secretary of the CPC; Mr Oluwaseun Olayiwola, and Mr Yemi Sodimu, who was unavoidably absent.”

