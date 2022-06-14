Ooni lauds Ecobank’s support for indigenous culture, tourism

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has said that Ecobank’s sponsorship of the recent Adire exhibition reconfirms the bank’s support for the growth of indigenous culture, tourism and entrepreneurship across the continent.

The royal father stated this during a three-day Adire exhibition tagged: “Adire Lagos Experience,” powered by Ecobank Nigeria, in Lagos, which started on Friday June 10 and ended on Sunday, June 12.

Originating in south western Nigeria, Adire textile is an indigo-dyed cloth made by using different wax resist methods to create dazzling designs. Adire, comes in a variety of texture such as silk, chiffon, cotton, and polyester and are made fashionable in both English and traditional styles.

The Ooni said: “I am really impressed with what I’ve seen here today. I have seen real tourism potential that needs to be explored by others.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...