Ooni launches N2tn trust fund for tertiary institutions

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye O g u n w u s i , has launched a-N2trillion tertiary tuition trust fund to help students in tertiary institutions with a view to cushioning the effect of COVID-19. Announcing the trust fund at his palace in Ile- Ife, Osun State, Ooni expressed displeasure over poor conditions of some of the students in tertiary institution. According to the monarch, who said an average of N50, 000 tuition was targeted for about five million students for a period of four years explained that the payment of tuition for five million students would gulp N500billion yearly.

Ooni, who noted that youth emancipation and empowerment had been his focus, saying that Nigeria was sitting on the tukeg of gun powder if urgent step was not taken to address students’ problem. He said: “As a Chancellor of University of Nigeria, Nsukka, I noticed that Nigeria youths are hungry and that is why they are angry. “It is now clear that there is recession in Nigeria. Students have been at home for some months.

Business activities have been paralyzed. As a traditional ruler, I am close to my people and I know how they feel. It is now a necessity that we must embark on aggressive empowerment of youths.

“We have noticed that some parents are peasant farmers and petty traders, and some of them will pay minimum of N50,000 when they resume. We have to support them. “Government is trying, but how close are they to the downtrodden? I am putting together Education Trust Fund to support what the government is doing. “We are not all safe. We have to cut our social activities and focus more on youth empowerment. It is better to stay and fix this country than to be running out of the country.”

