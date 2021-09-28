Ooni of Ife Declares Folorunsho Folarin Coker As Baba Eto of Yorubaland

Baba Eto of Ilara Kingdom in Epe area of Lagos State, Mr. Folorunsho Folarin-Coker has been declared as the Baba Eto of Yorubaland.

The declaration was made by His Imperial Majesty, Ooni of Ife and Adimula of Yorubaland, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11 on Sunday September 26, 2021 during this year’s celebration of the annual Olojo Festival, which held in the ancient city of Ile Ife, Osun State amidst much fun and celebration.

Folarin Coker is a former Lagos Commissioner for Tourism and the current Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC).

The declaration was preceded by a pronouncement by Ooni through his representative at the commemoration of the first anniversary of the enthronment of the Alara of Ilara Kingdom, Lagos HRM, Oba Olufolarin Olukayode Ogunsanwo, Telade IV on Thursday August 19, 2021.

His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi, Ojaja II described Folorunso Folarin Coker as one of the finest cosmopolitan Yoruba products who despite their aristocratic background and intercontinental exposure never allowed that to becloud their robust sense of cultural appreciation of their root as Yoruba.

Ooni stated that Folorunso Folarin Coker is an’ Omoluabi ponbele’ – a first-class and thoroughbred Yoruba, who is culturally and properly brought up in Yoruba tradition and culture and who has never distanced himself from identifying with his background as a Yoruba.

The monarch remarked that Folorunso Folarin Coker is a first-class administrator and an expert when it comes to planning, organising, execution and branding of any event to drive home economic profitability, awareness creation and public acceptability of any potent idea or concept.

Ooni Adeyeye said that Folorunso Folarin Coker is one of the finest homemade cosmopolitan men with a silver spoon, but who have never allowed that to becloud their sense for cultural value, respect for tradition and appreciation of humanity.

The monarch disclosed that he had been tracking the profile of Folorunso Folarin Coker even before his political appointments and that he noticed that he is fit and proper and a chip of the old block, that is like his father, the late Chief Nathaniel Folarin Coker, Baba Eto of Lagos in organisational ability, marketing strategy and branding of concepts with his hospitality endeavours and public engagements.

Ooni pointed out that Folorunso Folarin Coker has expanded his coast from Lagos to Kaura Namoda and from Port- Harcourt to Maiduguri via his performance as the Director-General of NTDC, where he has not only been marketing and enhancing Nigeria tourism potentialities to the world but has been strategically and consistently packaging and branding Nigeria foods to all on a global platform.

The Ooni said that it was this and other reasons why Folorunso, the son of the late Chief Nathaniel Folarin Coker, Baba Eto of Lagos, was being honoured as the Baba Eto of Yorubaland.

