Ooni Of Ife Ex-Wife, Naomi Celebrates 30th Birthday In Style, Meets Others

The estranged wife of Ooni Of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi (Ojaja II), Silekunola Naomi has taken to his social media page to share mouth-watering pictures as she celebrates her 30th birthday.

Taking to her Instagram page, the ex-Olori said the journey of her life has been beautiful and she has been faced with several life challenges.

She wrote, “My 30th birthday in praise of God. The journey here has been beautiful, I can’t believe it’s three decades already. Yahweh has been faithful.

“Three decades didn’t happen without life testing me but with the grace of God so amazing, I gave the devil a punch right back in his face isn’t that grace? Now that I am on the 3rd floor.

“I count my 30th birthday as very significant, following in the footsteps of the one whose life was lived for others. A life of utmost sacrifice.

“So, I count all that I have done before now; the past 29 years of my life as preparation towards now and the future.

“Therefore, this new season would be a life of benevolence in the service of humanity far more than before, as I also continue the journey of self-improvement in all the facets of my life.

“Finally, my dearest family, ardent followers and fans, the lord most high is about to blow our minds. It is going to be nothing as we have ever experienced before.

“Hear this, “God is in the midst of her; she shall not be moved: God shall help her, and that right early”. (Psalm 46:5 KJV)”

It would be recalled that social media was agog after Naomin announced that her three-year love marriage with the first-class monarch had come to an end in September 2022.

In a message shared on her official Instagram account, the prophetess-turned-Olori stated she had attempted to make the relationship work, but the monarch’s public identity was at odds with “his true self.”

She wrote, “I tried my best to endure and make it work. I often grinned through the pain, but I’ve come to the conclusion that I only had one task to complete raising my son and that when God is finished, He is finished.

“He chose Saul to be king, and when He was done, He told the prophet Samuel I have moved on.”

Meanwhile, before Ooni’s marriage to her, the monarch had a daughter, Adeola Ogunwusi with his ex-wife, Omolara Olatunbosun in 1994.

Following the rumour that Naomi might return to the palace after she celebrated her 30th birthday, she cleared the air that she had moved on and didn’t want to join the six other colours in the palace.

This report highlights the six Ooni wives that he married after divorcing Naomi.

1. Olori Mariam

Olori Mariam lost her father at a tender age. She was raised in the home of the former Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar.

Not much is known about her parents except that her mother is a retired police officer and an active politician.

She is reportedly in her 30s.

2. Elizabeth Opeoluwa Akinmuda

Shortly after his marriage to Mariam, the first-class monarch married Elizabeth Akinmuda in Magodo, Lagos.

His chiefs represented him on the day when she was later announced as the monarch’s wife.

Olori Elizabeth hails from Ondo State and is said to be a Scotland-based Electronic Data Processor.

3. Olori Tobi Phillips Ogunwusi

he is a graduate of Marine Science from the University of Lagos and a former beauty queen. In 2012, she has crowned the winner of the World Miss University Africa beauty pageant.

Olori Tobi is a native of Okitipupa in Ondo State. She worked for the Ooni for over six years before becoming his wife.

She is a fashion entrepreneur and a model.

4. Princess Ashley Adegoke

Like his previous marriage, the Ooni was absent at the ceremony. His chiefs, guards, and staff were there to represent him.

Olori Afolashade is from the Lafogido ruling House of Ile-Ife. She is a chartered accountant with a Master’s in Accounting and Finance from the University of Greenwich.

She currently runs her business in the United Kingdom.

Olori Afolashade also runs an NGO, the Ashley Adegoke Foundation, which focuses on less privileged children and widows.

5. Princess Ronke Ademiluyi

Born into the royal family, Olori Ronke is the great-granddaughter of the late Ooni Ajagun Ademiluyi.

She is a law graduate of West London University. In 2011 she founded Africa Fashion Week London, rated as one of the UK’S most significant annual fashion events that promote and nurture African and African-inspired design talent.

In 2014 she set up a sister platform in Nigeria, Africa Fashion Week Nigeria, to enable her to reach out to young African designers from all over the continent who can’t afford the logistics of travelling to London to showcase.

6. Temitope Adesegun

Princess Temitope Adesegun is the last wife of the monarch of this time.

Princess Adesegun has vast experience working in both the public and private sectors. She is also a humanitarian.

Princess Adesegun is said to be a divorcee based in Lagos.

During the Babatunde Fashola administration, she was the Personal Assistant to the late Secretary to the State Government, Princess Aderenle Adeniran-Ogunsanya.