Ooni of Ife hosts private screening for Showmax’s first Nigerian Original telenovela, ‘Wura’

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, played host to some of the cast and crew of Showmax first Nigerian Original telenovela, Wura, in his palace recently. The screening was one of the elements of the show’s launch. The Ooni, his wives, Olori Tobi Philips Ogunwusi, Olori Aderonke Ademiluyi Ogunwusi, Olori Afolashade Ogunwusi and Wura stars Scarlet Gomez, Yomi Fash- Lanso and Ego Iheanacho, along with other members of the cast and crew, attended the screening. Set against the backdrop of the gold mining industry in Osun State, Nigeria, Wura tells the story of Wura-Amoo Adeleke, a perfect wife, a loving mother of two, and the ruthless Chief Executive Officer of the fictional Frontline Gold Mine.

In the eyes of her family, Wura is faultless and a saint, but when it comes to running her business empire, she is the ultimate “iron lady” who doesn’t care whose ox is gored as she works towards getting what she wants. The Ooni was pleased with the episodes and commended Showmax and the producers at the screening, saying: “The show was very well put together and professionally done”. “I’m very impressed and I rarely get impressed with things. I love the n a t u – ralistic effect of the series.

It was premiered to me at the palace and I could barely find any faults. I have to give the entire crew some major credit. “The story is very well scripted and that’s the typical determination you find in any Nigerian. It’s a show that will impact society not only in Ife. I look forward to watching the rest of it because it’s very obvious that it’s a ser i e s that will address a lot of societal ills and will engage the citizenry as a whole.”

Continuing, he said: “I’m very passionate about anything that has to do with the youth. Currently in Ife, we’re building a theatre for us to be able to host premieres and Wura is the maiden series we’ll be using to implement this. We will use the platform to raise funding for NGOs and less privileged students who want to go into the movie industry. I’d like to, once again, give a shout-out to the producers of Wura. I’m convinced that it will be a hit.” Wura is Showmax’s first Nigerian telenovela and consists of 260 episodes. It features an all-star Nollywood cast, including rising star Scarlet Gomez in the titular role, Yomi Fash-Lanso, Carol King, Ray Adeka, Iremide Adeoye, Ego Iheanacho, Martha Ehinome and Lanre Adediwura.

 

