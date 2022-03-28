Arts & Entertainments

Ooni of Ife, House of Oduduwa Foundation set to launch ‘Unspoken’ A Chronicle of Women Kings in Yoruba land (Oba Obirin)

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

 

 

The Ooni of Ife, Arole Ooduduwa, Olofin Adimula Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi and the House of Oduduwa foundation, is set for the  book launch Of ‘Unspoken’ A Chronicle Of Women Kings In Yoruba land” (Oba Obirin).

Authored by Princess Ronke Ademiluyi, the 123-page book is about women who ruled over Yoruba kingdoms centuries ago. According to the author, who also published  the book on the Legendary Queen Moremi, that was adapted into ‘Moremi The Musical’ (a musical drama of the legendary Queen Moremi Ajasoro of Ile Ife) Oba Obirin aims to celebrate Women in monarchy and public leadership positions.

Princess Ademiluyi, an illustrious daughter from the Lafogido royal family in Ile Ife, affirms that women in many areas of the society were given a certain amount or range of power and authority to carry out certain leadership “duties in areas such as trading, commerce, spirituality and even in royal affairs as found in women in positions such as Iyalode, Iya Oba, Olori and these women through their actions, counsel, and advice played vital roles in different spheres of the Yoruba scenery”, says Princess Ademiluyi. These roles, she emphasised, show the respect accorded to women in the Yoruba society.

Published with bold illustrations depicting events at the time, Oba Obinrin is a meticulous excursion into the heroic past, a sweet elixir for the present, and a joyous prediction for the immediate and distant future.

In celebration of Women’s Month, Oba Obirin will be officially released to the public at a prestigious exhibition and book launch tagged  ‘UNSPOKEN’- A Chronicle of Women  Kings in Yoruba land.

The event will hold on March 31 at the Apa Suites of the Eko Hotels and Suites Victoria Island Lagos. Chief host is the Ooni of Ife, the Arole Oodua Ooni Babatunde, Enitan Ogunwusi.

Keynote addresses will be delivered by Erelu Abiola Dosunmu the Erelu Kuti of Lagos and the First Lady of Kwara State, Mrs. Olufolake Abdulrazaq. There will be a panel discussion comprising HE Toyin Saraki, Mr Yemi Candide Johnson (SAN) Mr Dele Adesina (SAN) Mr Muyiwa Ige and Mrs Khairat Okunnu-Lamidi, Mrs Yemisi Ransome-Kuti and Omolara Wood.

The discussion will be moderated by Balogun Akin Osuntokun (MFR).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Actor, James Franco admits sleeping with students, says he had sex addiction

Posted on Author Reporter

  Oscar-nominated actor James Franco has acknowledged sleeping with students of an acting school he previously ran, saying he struggled with a sex addiction and has been working to improve his behavior in recent years. In excerpts from The Jess Cagle Podcast made public on Wednesday, Franco, 43, said that while teaching, he “did sleep […]
Arts & Entertainments

‘Ayanlaruru Omo Aje project to be unveiled in Ondo’

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo AKURE

A member of Ondo State Cultural Troupe, Mr Samuel Adewole, is set to launch a cinema project to promote traditional drum festival in the country. Using Ondo State as pilot scheme, Adewole, who is doing it in partnership with Aremo Olodumare, said they would unveil a cinema project titled ‘Ayanlaruru Omo Aje’ this weekend.   […]
Arts & Entertainments

Peace Hyde preps for Netflix’s first Africa reality series

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Award-winning media personality, Peace Hyde is set to executive produce Netflix’s first-ever Africa reality series. Titled; ‘Young, Famous & African.’ Hyde revealed in an interview with Saturday Telegraph that she is the creator and executive producer of the unscripted original series set to debut on the streamer soon. “We are making African history telling our […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica