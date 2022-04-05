Ooni of Ife, Princess Ronke Ademiluyi unveil book in grand style

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi, First Lady of Kwara State, Mrs. Olufolake AbdulRazaq; former Kwara State First Lady, Mrs. Toyin Saraki, the Erelu Kuti of Lagos, Erelu Abiola Dosunmu and a host of other dignitaries joined hands to unveil Princess Ronke Ademiluyi’s book titled ‘Unspoken: A Chronicle of Women Kings in Yorubaland (Oba Obirin)’ in grand style.

The event, which took place at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos on March 31, 2022, was organised by the House of Oduduwa Foundation in celebration of Women History Month.

The publisher of the book and Vice-Chairman, House of Oduduwa Foundation, Princess Funke Ademiluyi said: “There was even a notion that a female cannot be a king in Yoruba land.

But as we have all seen today, under the stable of his imperial majesty, and the house of Oduduwa, which is the official charity of his imperial majesty, the Ooni of Ife, we have been able to complete and publish the book. We have decided to tell their stories to inspire other young women to go into leadership roles.

“You do not necessarily have to be a king; you can try to be a leader in whatever you do. Create a legacy, the same with these women. We are celebrating their legacies today. So, it is like a reawakening of their legacies to inspire women of our generation, and younger generations as well.”

While unveiling the book, his Imperial Majesty, Ooni of Ife said that female kingship, regency, and leadership are integral aspects of human society. He said the book is complete with beautiful tales of remarkable successes and joyous moments of great women kings in Yoruba history.

Describing Princess Ronke Ademiluyi as an ‘Alpha female’, he praised her for taking steps in bringing the book to light to encourage women to step up into positions of leadership.

“The book ‘Unspoken’ will be spoken in all the four corners of this world and I’ll be offering prayers in that regard,” he said. In her keynote speech, the Erelu Kuti of Lagos, Erelu Abiola Dosunmu declared: “This book, ‘Oba Obirin’ will jump start a renaissance of female leadership and activism.

