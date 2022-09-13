News

Ooni of Ife Visits Lagos-Based Cavista, Lauds Health Technology Solution Initiative

His Imperial Majesty Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, recently visited the Lagos offices of Cavista Nigeria, and lauded its founder and chairman Niyi John Olajide for his strides in creating advanced technology as a tool for development and job creation.
During the visit, the Ooni further stated that the giant strides of Olajide, a proud descendant of Oduduwa from Erinmope-Ekiti, Ekiti State, should not go unnoticed.
“Despite the stereotype woven around Nigerian youths, Olajide has proven himself to be a worthy ambassador putting Nigeria on the world map as a problem-solver.,” the Ooni said. “The purpose of my visit is to show my unflinching support for him and task the government to encourage technology businesses and entrepreneurs to achieve their dreams by creating an enabling environment.”

The Ooni also said Olajide, the founder and president of leading global healthcare technology company Axxess, a global partner to Cavista, is setting an extraordinary example for other business leaders.

“At a time when the best brains of our young people are relocating out of Nigeria due to a harsh economic climate, Olajide is in Nigeria utilizing his wealth of experience to create opportunities for job creation while ensuring consistent development of technology solutions in healthcare delivery across Africa,” the Ooni emphasized.

“Olajide is doing a lot, not only for himself but for the Nigerian youths he has engaged,” the Ooni continued. “Nigeria requires more than 65% of its total young population to take the lead in instituting modern governance and leadership, as well as establishing the noblest economic outlooks capable of competing favorably with any nation in the world through their entrepreneurial spirit.”

Since Olajide created Axxess in 2007 as an IT consulting firm, it has created and pioneered innovative healthcare solutions using cutting-edge technology to solve complex challenges in healthcare in North America and Africa. Today, Axxess is trusted by more than 9,000 organizations that serve more than 3 million patients worldwide.

“With investments in Cavista Nigeria, where more than 250 software engineers are currently employed, we provide cloud-based solutions that can be used anytime, anywhere, so people can receive the absolute best healthcare efficiently and in the privacy and comfort of wherever they call home,” Olajide said.

“Olajide’s story of struggles and challenges resonate with me and strikes a chord with a lesson of always believing in your dreams,” the Ooni said. “His toughness and doggedness exemplify the widely-held belief of ‘no pain, no gain.’ Indeed, there is the promise of greater value and reward for the price of persistent and intentional work.”
Appreciating the Ooni for his words of encouragement and playing his fatherly role during the visit, Olajide noted he kick-started his entrepreneurial sojourn from his days at the University of Texas at Dallas, where the vision for Axxess was conceived.
Axxess has a diverse pool of employees representing more than 45 countries worldwide.
“I believe that when we can harness the power of our diversity, we will replicate our success around the world in Nigeria at Cavista,” Olajide said.

 

