Ooni of Ile-Ife to honour Toyin Kolade

Princess Toyin Kolade, over three decades ago started as a petty trader in Ilesha, Osun state. However, she’s today a very successful woman, having widen her horizon and expanded her business scope to be involved in importation and many more.

On another note, Kolade’s involvement in the promotion of the rich Yoruba cultural values, her countless humanitarian services, her virtuous character as a disciplined family woman and her respect for the royal institution, are said to have continued to bring honor her way as she’s in the past been celebrated and honored on that heel.

The ebony skinned popular society woman is yet penciled to be decorated with another chieftaincy title.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, has announced his decision to confer the prestigious title of Iyalaje Oodua. A date in July will soon be announced by the palace for the traditional rites and other activities for the installation ceremony in Ile-Ife.

Like this: Like Loading...