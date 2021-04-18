Body & Soul

Ooni of Ile-Ife to honour Toyin Kolade

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Princess Toyin Kolade, over three decades ago started as a petty trader in Ilesha, Osun state. However, she’s today a very successful woman, having widen her horizon and expanded her business scope to be involved in importation and many more.

 

On another note, Kolade’s involvement in the promotion of the rich Yoruba cultural values, her countless humanitarian services, her virtuous character as a disciplined family woman and her respect for the royal institution, are said to have continued to bring honor her way as she’s in the past been celebrated and honored on that heel.

 

The ebony skinned popular society woman is yet penciled to be decorated with another chieftaincy title.

 

 

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, has announced his decision to confer the prestigious title of Iyalaje Oodua. A date in July will soon be announced by the palace for the traditional rites and other activities for the installation ceremony in Ile-Ife.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Perfect eyebrow maybe all you need

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The eyebrow may seem insignificant but makes a huge difference in your appearance.   The distinguishing feature that differentiates people from one another is their eyes. This is why people with rare kind of eyebrows are easily singled out of the crowd. One way to really stay natural and up your beauty game is to […]
Body & Soul

Malarial tones 1: Savouring suicide

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Everyday, she considered this mission that was daily looking like licit suicide and as the deadline drew closer, she knew she had to make a choice.   A government that came up with a policy that looked like a sudden urge to use the loo had left the masses embarking on suicide mission every day. […]
Body & Soul

Best beauty regimens of 2020

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

As we bid goodbyes to 2020, there are several beauty routines and products that women and men could not get enough of. They were like the air in the lungs of many.   These beauty products and sessions may get better come 2021 Organic whitening creams and body polish: Organic was to watch word for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica