Ooni showers gifts on newborn babies to celebrate Valentine’s Day

The Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty (HIM), Oba Adeyeye Enitan-Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has once again demonstrated his love for humanity with his magnanimity showered on newborn babies on Valentine’s Day across two Nigerian states.

No fewer than 20 newborn babies received gifts from the revered monarch when Her Regal Majesty, Queen Temitope Morenike Enitan-Ogunwusi, who on behalf of Ooni of Ife visited Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex (OAUTHC), Ile-Ife, Ladoke Akintola Teaching Hospital (LAUTECH), Oshogbo, both in Osun State and the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan, Oyo State on Valentine Day.

The visit was part of Ooni of Ife’s gesture to mark the 2023 Valentine’s Day with the newborn babies who he described as the heritage of God.

This was undertaken by Ooni of Ife’s Hopes Alive Initiative (HAI), a Non-Governmental initiative of the monarch to affect and impact positively the lives of the people. HIM Oba Enitan-Ogunwusi is the Chief Convener of HAI with Queen Temitope Ogunwusi the Deputy Convener of the organisation.

It is tagged ‘Annual Valentine Newborn Outreach’.

The Queen was received with enthusiasm and happiness by the management and staff of the three hospitals visited, while the parents of the newborn babies could not believe that royal gifts from the Ooni of Ife could come the way of their babies that day.

The Ooni of Ife through the Queen reiterated his belief in the biblical injunction that babies are the heritage of God, and must be loved, celebrated, and taken care of because they are the future leaders.

The monarch enjoined the parents to always teach their children the way of the Lord to bring peace to the families and indeed the society at large.

At OAUTCH, Acting Chief Medical Director, Prof. Afolabi Owojuyigbe appreciated the royal benevolence of the Ooni of Ife as he described it as a surprise visit on Valentine’s Day.

“This is a symbol of love to humanity through these babies,” Prof. Owojuiyigbe said.

The Chief Medical Director at LAUTECH, Prof Peter Olaitan, while acknowledging the royalty of love displayed by the King and the Queens on Valentine’s Day, he enjoined Nigerians, especially the rich, to come to the aid of many patients in the hospital who need help.

The Chief Medical Director, UCH Ibadan, Prof. Jesse Otegbayo, who was represented by the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, Dr. Abiodun Adeoye, said that the Ooni of Ife, with his show of love to the babies, has demonstrated the love of God to the children with the assorted gifts.

One of the mothers, Mrs. Moboluwaduro Barakat, who gave birth to twins at UCH, Ibadan, was so ecstatic while giving praises to God and pouring encomiums on the Ooni of Ife.

The Queen thanked Dufil Prima Foods for donating Huggies diapers towards the success of the Annual Valentine Newborn Outreach.

